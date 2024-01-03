Sunderland vs Newcastle: Emirates FA Cup Preview, Round 3, 2024

Sunderland meet Newcastle in one of the standout fixtures of the FA Cup third round, with this being the first Tyne-Wear derby since 2016.

Jermaine Defoe was on target for the Black Cats that day, with Alexander Mitrovic rescuing a point late on in a key game towards the foot of the table - with the Magpies eventually succumbing to the drop, while Sunderland stayed in the Premier League for one more year.

Michael Beale's side kicked-off 2024 with a 2-0 win over Preston North End on New Year's Day, leaving them sixth in the Championship as they push for a play-off spot.

Whereas Newcastle's poor run of form continued after a 4-2 loss to Liverpool, making it seven losses from their last eight games in all competitions and leaving them 9th in the Premier League.

Form certainly goes out the window during derby games, but the Black Cats will be optimistic about hunting down the Magpies and taking their place in the next round of this competition.

Team News

Sunderland:

Bradley Dack (hamstring), Dennis Cirkin (hamstring), Niall Huggins (knee), Corry Evans (ACL) and Jay Matete (knee) are all unavailable for selection through injuries.

Patrick Roberts will be assessed before kick-off after sitting out the Preston game with a calf problem, while Michael Beale has everyone else at his disposal.

Newcastle:

As for Eddie Howe, his list of absentee's continues to look never-ending, with up to 11 players potentially missing for this crucial game.

Sandro Tonali (suspension), Nick Pope (shoulder) and Matt Target (thigh) are the longer term injuries, while Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Harvey Barnes (ankle) , Callum Wilson (calf) and Joe Willock (calf) are also notable absentees.

Kieran Tripper will need a late fitness test before the game, with changes almost certain due to Howe's limited options.

Likely Lineups

Sunderland:

Patterson; Hume, O'Nein, Ballard, Asese; Ekwah, Neil; Pritchard, Bellingham, Clarke; Rusyn

Newcastle:

Dubravka; Livramento, Botman, Lascelles, Krafth; Longstaff, Guimarães, Miley; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Key Players

Jack Clarke during Sunderland's game against Millwall - (Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

21 goal involvements last season and 14 already this one, Jack Clarke has been somewhat of a revelation for Sunderland since his permanent move from Tottenham Hotspur in July 2022, following a successful loan spell in the January.

Clarke is a versatile player, capable of playing on either flank, that terrorises defences with his frightening pace and dribbling ability.

Consistency is also another characteristic that makes him loved at the Stadium of Light, and with two goals and one assist in his last three matches, he will certainly be an in-form player that Newcastle will need to look out for.

Newcastle - Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak in action against Nottingham Forest - (Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

It is hard to select a key player for Newcastle due to the amount of injuries and possible rotation, but with lack of options in the striking department, Isak should be a nailed on starter.

The Swedish International has 11 goals in all competitions this season, already beating his tally from the last, including one against French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

He is a pacy, intelligent and strong centre-forward, who is capable of taking on anyone on his day, particularly a defence that has conceded 28 goals in the Championship this season.

He is already highly regarded amongst Newcastle fans, but one way to cement this further is by scoring against their bitter North-East rivals - making Isak a key player to watch for everyone involved.

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

The game is being played at the Stadium of Light, the home of Sunderland A.F.C.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 12:45 PM (GMT) on Saturday 6th January.

Where can I watch it?

The game is being televised live on ITV1.