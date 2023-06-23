Chesterfield Ignite Promotion Aspirations with Will Grigg's Signature

Beaten Vanarama National League promotion-finalists Chesterfield are already big favourites to go up as champions next season, and their latest statement signing only goes to show the great ambitions of the club.

Shockwaves have been sent throughout the fifth tier as Paul Cook has managed to secure the services of former Wigan Athletic and Sunderland striker, Will Grigg.

The vastly experienced forward joins the Spireites from MK Dons on a three-year contract, for an undisclosed fee.

This high-profile signing not only demonstrates Chesterfield's obvious intent to return to the Football League but also adds significant firepower to their attacking arsenal.

The arrival of Grigg has been rumoured for weeks, and now the deal is finally over the line, it is sure to provide a strong foundation for success this coming season.

Grigg's Pedigree

Will Grigg is a name synonymous with scoring goals, and he rose to prominence during his spell at Wigan in 2015.

However, he had already identified himself as a prolific scorer before then, due to his efforts at Walsall and during a successful loan at MK Dons, prior to the switch to the DW Stadium.

But it was his time with the Latics that rapidly made him an English striking sensation.

His initial season there concluded in automatic promotion, in which Grigg earned the division's top goalscorer, proving his vital contribution to Wigan's return to the Championship.

The following campaign wasn't meant to be, as the Latics fell straight back into League One, but it gave the Northern Ireland international another chance to showcase his talent, which he did with 26 goals in all competitions in 2017/18.

As well as helping his side to another title win, Grigg gained hero status in Wigan's 1-0 FA Cup giant-killing of Manchester City, netting the only goal of the game.

He departed in 2019 to join Sunderland, spending three years with the club in League One, and failing to make the mark that he did with his former team.

A third stint with MK Dons came around last season, and while his efforts couldn't prevent the drop down to League Two, the 31-year-old ended the term with seven goals.

Spireites' Ambition

Chesterfield have long been regarded as a club with immense potential.

After playoff disappointment in League One back in 2015, they endured a challenging period that saw a double relegation drag them into non-league football by 2020.

It was the first time the Spireites had played outside of the EFL since 1921, and were lucky not to drop even further down the pyramid following a shaky start to life in the National League.

However, defeat in last season's promotion final fires them up even more for a successful campaign this time around, and their determination and ambition is underlined by the recent signing of Grigg.

The arrival of a proven scorer like Grigg injects a renewed sense of belief and optimism within the Chesterfield camp heading into 2023/24.

His ability to find the back of the net consistently, combined with his experience at higher levels of English football, is a valuable asset that will undoubtedly boost the chances of success for Paul Cook's men.

Impact on the Squad

Grigg's addition to the Chesterfield ranks provides an exciting boost to their attacking options, with the issue of having no real goalscorer solved.

His clinical finishing, intelligent movement, and ability to create opportunities for himself and his teammates will for sure create headaches for opposing National League defenders.

First Words...

Grigg, who played under manager Cook at Wigan, spoke to club media upon getting the deal done.

“[Paul Cook] had a massive role [in bringing me into the club],” he said.

”For me to drop down to the National League, it had to be something special.

“As soon as I found out about the interest, it was something I wanted to pursue. To finally get it over the line is an amazing feeling.”