Jadon Sancho re-joins Borussia Dortmund on loan

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has re-joined Borussia Dortmund on loan until the end of the season.

Sancho, who joined the Red Devils for £73M in July 2021, has not started a game this campaign and has been training away from the first team since September following a public dispute with Erik Ten Hag.

The relationship between the two deteriorated after the manager exiled him from the squad for the defeat against Arsenal, citing poor training performances as the reason for his omission.

The 23-year-old responded claiming he had been a 'scapegoat', labelling Ten Hag's comments 'completely untrue'.

His contract at Old Trafford expires in 2026.

United will reportedly receive a £3M loan fee with an additional £3.4M in add-ons subject to appearances and Champions League qualification

Dortmund will cover the majority of his wages at around £300,000 a week. The move contains no option to buy, however.

The attacker could be in contention to face Darmstadt on Saturday but has not started a competitive match since the FA Cup Final defeat to Manchester City in June. His last appearance was in late August - a 30-minute cameo against Nottingham Forest.

Edin Terzic's side are fifth in the Bundesliga, six points off the Champions League spots and 15 points behind Bayer Leverkusen in first.

Sancho has scored 12 goals in 82 appearances since signing from Dortmund in 2021 and has not started a game this campaign - only clocking 76 minutes over three cameos off the bench. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said on his arrival: "Jadon is an absolute difference-maker and I'm looking forward to seeing him in Black & Yellow again soon. He knows this city, SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, our fans and our club.

"Even though he hasn't played any competitive games in recent months, we're sure that he'll quickly settle back in with us, find his best form and help us to achieve our season objectives with his qualities."

'It felt like coming home'

Sancho, who scored 12 goals in 82 appearances at Old Trafford, returns to the club where he made his breakthrough as a 17-year-old.

He scored 50 goals and provided 64 assists in 137 appearances during his four-year spell and was at the vanguard of Die Schwarzgelben's German Super Cup and DFB-Pokal-winning squad, netting in both finals.

The London-born forward became the first Englishman to play for Dortmund when he made his debut against Frankfurt in 2017 and subsequently became the Bundesliga's youngest English goalscorer.

He was named runner-up in the Golden Boy and Kopa Trophy awards in 2019

Sancho is the youngest-ever Dortmund player to score at least 10 goals in a single Bundesliga campaign and was named runner-up in the Golden Boy and Kopa Trophy awards in 2019 (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Between 2018 and 2021, only Robert Lewandowski (115) was involved in more Bundesliga goals than Sancho (78).

Sancho said: "When I walked into the changing room today, it felt like coming home. I know the club inside out, I've always been very close to the fans here and I've never lost contact with the people in charge.

"I can't wait to see my teammates again, get out on the pitch, play football with a smile on my face, get assists, score goals and help the club qualify for the Champions League."

Sancho scored 50 goals in 137 games for Dortmund, winning the German Supercup and DFB-Pokal and will hope to rediscover his golden touch back at the club where he made his breakthrough as a 17-year-old (Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Dortmund are also closing in on Chelsea full-back Ian Maatsen, who has agreed to join the German outfit on loan until the end of the season.