4 Things We Learnt From Bayern Munich's Win Over 1. FC Köln

COLOGNE, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 24: Raphael Guerreiro of FC Bayern Munchen, Mathys Tel of FC Bayern Munchen, Noussair Mazraoui of FC Bayern Munchen, Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munchen, Aleksandar Pavlovic of FC Bayern Munchen and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting of FC Bayern Munchen celebrate their team's win during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Koln and FC Bayern Munchen at the RheinEnergieStadion on November 24, 2023 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich took an early one-nil lead in the 20th minute through a Harry Kane open goal shot following Julian Chabot's goal-line clearance which fell into his path.

Furthermore, Köln now sit bottom of the Bundesliga for the first time since over two weeks ago after losing their home game against Bayern Munich.

Köln went into the game on Friday with the worst goals tally in the entire league and unfortunately for them this did not improve against Bayern.

Bayern, contrastingly, had scored four or more goals in three games in-a-row before this bout against Köln but weren't clinical enough to increase this.

Throughout the rest of the first half, Köln goalkeeper Marvin Schwäbe had to make a number of saves to keep the scoreline the same.

At half-time, the score remained the same despite multiple Bayern golden opportunities to net another and to increase their lead.

Bayern Munich: Will remain unbeaten for some time

With their next game being against Union Berlin, and also given their recent form, it seems unlikely that Bayern will drop points anytime soon.

Additionally, the return of players like Jamal Musiala (who is expected to be back for the Union Berlin game) will boost the squad to play better and more free-flowing football.

Bayern will also be spurred on by the fact that they still are not top of the table meaning they always have something to chase so long as they remain in second place.

Considering all of this, it wouldn't be a surprise if they are unbeaten heading into the new year with some simpler games ahead of them.

This seems especially true as they have already had tough fixtures against Leverkusen and Leipzig and seen those games out.

1. FC Köln: Result against Bayern should encourage them in the relegation fight

Many teams this season have been thrashed by Bayern Munich, but Köln were not one of them.

They played with a lot of heart and desire and displayed a brilliant defensive performance. Köln have been the only team so far this season to limit Bayern Munich to just one goal.

Despite this, they will feel as though their offensive patterns need to be worked on as they created very little the entire game.

However, some encouragement will come from the fact that they are playing two bottom four sides in the next two Bundesliga fixtures in both Darmstadt and Mainz.

With only two shots on target the whole game, Köln will hope their attacking efforts increase next Friday against Darmstadt.

Without a clean sheet so far this season, Köln will hope they can hold on in the Darmstadt game without conceding following this promising defensive display against Bayern.

Bayern Munich: Harry Kane is on course to break the Bundesliga scoring record

With eighteen goals after twelve games, Harry Kane looks set to break Robert Lewandowski's immense record of 41 goals in a Bundesliga season.

Kane has already broken the highest amount of goals in a single Bundesliga season which was previously held by Jadon Sancho with seventeen whilst he was at Borussia Dortmund.

In a similar theme, Kane is now hunting down the top all-time overall tally by an Englishman in the Bundesliga which is 39 goals.

This is held by ex-Köln and Arsenal player Tony Woodcock. The only question over this record is whether he will do this in his first season or whether it might take multiple.

Moreover, Kane has not only impressed with his goals, but he also has an unassailable five assists in the league making him the Bundesliga's third highest assist maker.

1.FC Köln: Marvin Schwäbe will be Köln's key player to ensure survival hopes

Marvin Schwäbe was excellent once again and was unfortunate that Bayern simply had so many chances so that he conceded.

Marvin Schwäbe sits in the top five in the Bundesliga for overachieving his expected saves and has been Köln's go-to player numerous times.

Not only has he been a key part in ensuring Köln's defensive solidarity but he also has been a leader in the dressing room following Jonas Hector's departure last season.

Also, Schwäbe was key in keeping Köln in the game and with his three key saves he managed to act as a foil to Bayern Munich's ambitions.

With his goalkeeping heroics, he managed to make sure the score remained palatable for Köln's fans and also was able to keep a free-scoring Leroy Sané quiet.