Four things we learnt as Man United crash out of the Champions League

After last nights loss, Manchester United have now won the same amount of games as they have lost this season (12 wins and 12 losses in 24 games). United had it all to do as they knew that even if they had won they would've had to rely on help from elsewhere in Group A to qualify for the knockout stages.

In a must-win game, however, United just didn't seem like they actually wanted to win the game, and this was evidenced by their toothless display.

Bayern Munich grew into the first half and were then able to establish control of possession, as well as increasing the chances that they were creating in the final third. Bayern arguably should've gone into the halftime break ahead after multiple missed chances by Leroy Sane, but their missed opportunities didn't deter them from regaining control once again in the second half and they eventually hit the final nail in United's Champions League coffin courtesy of a simple Kingsley Coman goal.

Past this point, the rest of the game was smooth sailing for the German champions, and United finished their Champions League campaign having only provided an xG of 0.27 vs Bayern 1.40.

The result only left more questions than answers, and here are four things we learned from the game.

Continuing to persist with Scott Mctominay in midfield may cost Ten Hag more games, more points, and maybe even his job

It isn't difficult to understand why Ten Hag continues to play Scott Mctominay, as when it comes to crashing the box with well-timed and dangerous runs there are few 8s in Europe who do so better than the Scot. However, the problem lies in the fact that outside of his goals, he fails to fulfil his fundamental responsibilities as a midfielder.

In playing Mctominay in the midfield, the balance ends up loosening because he is given license to remain higher up the pitch due to his goal threat, leaving the holding midfielder (like Sofyan Amrabat, for example) to cover abnormal amounts of space on his own because he doesn't have a suitable pivot partner who can help relieve him of the majority of buildup responsibility.

Mctominay remaining higher up the pitch meant that Bruno Fernandes was spending the majority of the game helping Amrabat in the second phase by receiving and progressing play when really the skipper should've been restricted to his most beneficial position in the final third whilst Amrabat had help from another midfielder in the mid third.

United's attacks consistently failed to materialise because Mctominay was the one receiving between the lines and not Fernandes, and this game was only another example of how detrimental the balance of the midfield becomes when he plays. In 14 starts this season, he has found himself in seven losses and one draw, and in the majority of those losses, United were severely outperformed and outplayed as teams took advantage of their unbalanced setup.

Controlling games has been a massive issue for United this season and it will only get worse if Ten Hag continues to persist with sacrificing the balance of the team in order to facilitate Mctominay.

The United players failed to support Rasmus Hojlund

Ramsus Hojlund had one of the worst games of his United career last night and that was because of two reasons: A) Getting overwhelmed by the Bayern defenders whenever he got the ball, and B) his teammates not being able to involve him in the game enough.

The Danish International was involved in seven ground duels and only won one of them.

Hojlund has shown throughout this season his tendency to rush into physical battles against opposing centre-backs, but sometimes his eagerness for the battle can be a detriment and this was evidenced by his neutralisation.

His teammates weren't making his night easier, though, as the average distance between the Dane and the closest player behind him was always a good 10 yards, so whenever Hojlund did eventually receive a pass it didn't take long for him to get closed down.

Bayern, in general, were overwhelming the United players in duels and it resulted in the wide players having to do a lot more defensive work than attacking work, and when the United wide players finally had the ball in the final third their attacking actions were too poor and too easy to counteract.

Hojlund may still be quite raw, but that doesn't excuse how his teammates have been utterly subpar in the creation of chances for him.

Bayern's back-line marshalled United's attacking players expertly

Bayern's defence was one of the main reasons why United were so limited in chances. Min-Jae and Upamecano made Hojlund's evening extremely strenuous because of how well they controlled the striker.

Upamecano in particular was aggressive in his duels with, whilst Min-Jae was especially impressive in his wide defending because at times Bayern found themselves defending in a three due to Alphonso Davies' excursions down the left flank.

Alejandro Garnacho and Antony weren't able to threaten from wide due to how well the Bayern fullbacks defended against them.

Harry Kane's positional tweak helped Bayern dominate possession

For most of the game, Harry Kane was surprisingly operating in the middle of the pitch on average and was almost acting as an advanced eight whilst the likes of Coman, Sane and Musiala pushed higher. Thomas Tuchel may have opted for this tweak to Kane's role last night because he perhaps assumed that United would be primarily focused on defending their goal and then counterattacking, which may have severely limited Kane's chances of scoring.

With Kane dropping deep, however, he could essentially play the quarterback and set off his highly athletic runners like Coman and Sane to attack the space in behind United's defensive line. This was evidenced by the fact that Kane attempted five long balls and completed three of them accurately, and whenever his long ball was successful it only took a few seconds for Bayern's attacking players to surround the box like vultures.

Kane's deft touch to assist Coman was the icing on the cake of what was a comfortably mature performance from England's captain who, like the rest of his teammates, didn't have to leave first gear in order to outplay United.