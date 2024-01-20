Brighton manager Melissa Phillips has revealed that there will be new faces at the club come the end of the January transfer window.

Activity on the South Coast has been pretty non-existent so far this month, but Phillips knows what she needs to do to strengthen her squad.

“You can expect to see some new faces to join us before the window closes.

“The January window is always a window where we always have to get things right.

“Where we are now in our building and development phase, it’s not about adding a handful and a couple of names.

“It’s about adding the right fit that we know is going to come in and impact the team, and we’ll be looking at them to do that in a couple of ways.”

The summer was certainly a busy one for Phillips, as she brought in a lot of new faces.

Despite a lot of the players working together for the first time, the American believes the team is gelling and that everyone in the team knows the direction they want to go towards.

“We know and took accountability over the fact that one or two of our performances to close out before Christmas were not our best.

“Over the past three weeks, we feel like we’ve grown a lot, we’ve been really sharp, and now we have to go test ourselves; the proof will be in the pudding.

“We have to make sure our performances matches the mindset of the group.

“That mindset is full of belief and we’re looking forward to attacking the challenges the second half of the season will bring.”

Familiar faces

Sunday gives Phillips a chance to reunite with some familiar faces.

Firstly, three of the current Bristol City squad were with the American during her successful time in charge of London City Lionesses; Jamie-Lee Napier, Amy Rodgers, and Shae Yáñez.

Phillips reflected on her time in charge of the capital club, while also stating how proud she was of the players she once managed.

“I’m not sure if they’re over being upset with me for leaving that team at the time that I did, but every player in that squad was capable of competing in the WSL.

“It’s fantastic to see the journeys that they’ve had and how impactful they’ve been.

“Shae has just joined Bristol but went and had a stint in the NWSL, and both Jamie-Lee and Amy have been important players.

“The three of them play with such heart and desire and are real true competitors, so I know it will be a test for us this weekend.”

Another familiar name coming to Crawley on Sunday will be former Brighton captain Megan Connolly.

Connolly captained the Seagulls for a number of years, and Phillips has praised the professionalism of the midfielder.

“There’s a reason why Megan Connolly is the captain of Bristol City, as she was here.

“She is a fantastic leader and a really integral part of building the foundations of the club in the WSL.

“She’s a great leader for both club and country, as I’m sure she will be this weekend for Bristol.

“She’s a set-piece specialist and she puts her heart on the line in every single game.

“We look forward to welcoming her back to Crawley.”

Bristol City matchup

With only three points separating bottom of the table Bristol City and third from bottom Brighton, the importance of this game cannot be stressed enough.

Despite propping up the WSL, Phillips is acutely aware of what Lauren Smith’s side is capable of.

“The thing about Bristol City is that they’ve got a very clear way about how they’ve gone about their business in terms of their style of play.

“They’ve grown with that philosophy during the first half of the season and got results towards the latter end towards Christmas.

“They want to make it difficult for teams to score on them.

“They are exceptional defending inside their own box, and being one of the top teams in terms of getting shots on target when they do attack, they are dangerous.

“We’ve prepared as we do every game, and we know the threats that we will have to manage on Sunday.”

A number of the division’s top sides have struggled to break down the Robins’ stout defence, and Phillips is intrigued to find out if City will change up their style this weekend.

“It’ll be really interesting to see how the game goes; whether they choose to sit back or take more opportunities to come out and press us.

“Defensively, they are very resolute, especially against some of the top sides in the division. But we know areas of the game that we want to exploit on Sunday.”