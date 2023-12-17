'We controlled the game in the right moments' - Emma Hayes reflects

Emma Hayes was happy with her side's performance against a struggling Bristol City this afternoon.

Goals from Sam Kerr, Erin Cuthbert and Lauren James sealed three points before Christmas - seeing the league leaders fend off opposition by a three point lead.

After the game, Hayes was asked about Maika Hamano and Hannah Hampton's debuts for the club, the overall performance and the fight back from the home side.

On Maika Hamano' debut:

In January, the Blues successfully acquired the talented Japanese forward from INAC Kobe Leonessa. She had been on loan at Hammarby IF in Sweden and had not yet played for the club, but has now made a triumphant return to West London.

Hamano made an impressive appearance as a substitute at Ashton Gate, displaying her skills in hope to bring a fresh perspective to the side.

"We will look at phasing her in, I think we will do just that. We'll see. It was nice to see young players in the side.

"By the end, there were a lot of young players on the pitch, but I think it was a perfect moment for Maika!"

On Hannah Hampton:

Hayes was asked about the possibility of Hannah Hampton returning to Aston Villa, and her performance throughout the game.

The Midlands-based outfit are currently seeking an emergency loan for a goalkeeper due to Daphne van Domselaar and Sophia Poor being out with injuries.

"Villa, I'm sure, would have liked Hannah, but we needed Hannah to play this week. It was nice to see Hannah [Hampton] in the side today.

On the performance:

Chelsea have now scored 33 goals across their last five WSL matches against The Vixens, who are now winless in eight games at home, leading to their longest winless streak in the Women's Super League.

"I thought we were clinical. That's what I enjoyed. Clinical, ruthless when it mattered, but I thought we controlled the game in the right moments.

"We adapted around their block to keep control of the game, and, yeah, I thought we thoroughly deserved to win.

On Bristol City matching the pace in the first half:

[On Bristol City] "They were a very aggressive, very resilient team. They adapted in the shape.

"I think early on in any game it feels a little bit like that. They match intensity, they endeavour our work rate.

"We've got the quality, and with Lauren James scoring a worldie for goal, it just makes the game a little bit easier.