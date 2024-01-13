Lauren Smith looking to add two new players

Bristol City manager Lauren Smith says she’s looking to add two more players to her squad this transfer window.

The Robins have already been active this transfer window, bringing in goalkeeper Shae Yáñez from NWSL side San Diego Wave.

However, Smith still believes the squad could do with a couple of new additions.

“I think we’d like to bring in two more players this window.

“Shae was a direct replacement for Kaylan [Marckese] who got injured in the first half of the season.

“We’ve also lost Jess Simpson due to injury, so we certainly want to replace where we lost players in the first half of the season.

“We want to continue to keep strengthening the team and two players would be ideal right now.”

Who’s the number one?

The arrival of Yáñez will lead to a few questions from fans about the goalkeeping situation at the club.

First and foremost, Smith is delighted to have captured the American’s signature, a player she has admired for a long time.

“Shae has been a player that, when we were in the Championship, we were very aware that between her and Fran Bentley, they were the best goalkeepers in that league.

“It’s an area where we felt we needed to add a player to. We’ve had a few injuries across the goalkeeping department, which has been difficult at times.

“We wanted to bring in somebody that would continue to push that unit forward and she’s come in and gone straight into it.

“Other than the weather, that’s the one thing she’s feeling a huge difference with. It’s good to have her in and she’s adding competition to the goalkeeping unit.”

However, Yáñez’s arrival could end Liv Clark’s run in the team.

The Welsh shot stopper has been a shining light for the Robins this season, making key saves aplenty.

Smith knows how well Clark has played and believes she will remain at the club this window and provide healthy and competitive competition.

“Liv is going to remain with us for the rest of the season. She’s played a lot of football in the first half of the season for us, for Watford and for Wales.

“She’s in a good place to compete and that’s really what we want. We want a competitive goalkeeping unit, and we know how important clean sheets can be.

“The better unit we have can only improve us and make us stronger.”

Liverpool challenge

The FA Cup has pitted Bristol City against another WSL side in Liverpool.

While a draw against a fellow top tier side isn’t exactly ideal, Smith is of the opinion that the tie sets them up well when the WSL resumes.

“The WSL is obviously the main priority for us, but the FA Cup is exciting, and it allows us to get a bit of consistency.

“Hopefully we can get a good result and a good performance on Sunday and that will then bleed into the next game which will be against Brighton.

“We are fully focused on the cup, however. We want to win every game we’re in and so we’re going to give it a good go.”

These two met before the league paused for its Christmas break, with Bristol securing a draw up at Prenton Park.

With a positive result under their belts already against the Reds, Smith is hoping her side can go one better on Sunday.

“We learned a few positives facing them up there. We were able to frustrate them a little bit and that meant they had to change their plan in the second half, and then we had to adapt to that.

“We learned that we could frustrate teams that are higher up in the league than us, and what we will take into Sunday is more of that.

“Can we frustrate them, but also, can we create more chances than we did originally. We know where their strengths and weaknesses lie, and it will be another good test for us.”