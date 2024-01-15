Derby County 3-2 Burton Albion: Conor Hourihane's injury time winner takes the Rams up to third

It was a five goal thriller in the A38 derby day fixture, as Derby County came out on top, winning their 10th league game in the last 12.

The Rams went 2-0 up just after half time, as Tom Barkhuizen, who scored the first on the half-hour mark, assisted Collins for the second.

However, goals from Steve Seddon and then Joe Hugill on his senior debut levelled the score for the Brewers going into added time.

But it was the Derby captain who made the difference for the Rams as he did what fans have seen him do time and time again, firing in his shot from the edge of the box.

Pride Park stadium, December 21 2023. (Photo by Chris Vaughan - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Story of the Match

Paul Warne made five changes from the team that lost against Bradford City in the EFL Trophy last Tuesday, after choosing to play some of the squad reserves in that game.

First choice players Conor Hourihanne, Eiran Cashin, Max Bird and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing returned to the side and Derby fans were excited to see Tyreece John-Jules start for the Rams.

For his first match in charge of the Brewers, Martin Paterson made two changes to the team with club captain John Brayford coming back into the side along with Ciaran Gilligan. New signing Joe Hugill started on the bench for his first game with Burton Albion.

It was a strong start from the Rams, as Mendez-Laing was able to nutmeg his man to find Collins but the following cross was cleared to the edge of the area. Hourihane picked up the ball, but his strike went narrowly over the bar.

In the 14th minute, Lubala had the first shot on goal for the visitors but it was blocked by Derby academy graduate, Cashin.

Derby County continued to apply the pressure, coming very close to an opener. Mendez-Laing showcased his pace down the right wing but his shot was saved by Crocombe and Barkhuizen could not connect with the rebound.

Crocombe was forced into a second save after the ball broke for Elder. It was Collins’ shot that fired over the bar, taking the pressure off Burton.

Just a few minutes later, Barkhuizen opened the scoring for the home side.

Vickers’ goal kick to the halfway line was deftly flicked on by John-Jules to Mendez-Laing who sprinted away. His inch perfect cross went behind the Brewers’ defence and Barkhuizen was this time ready to tap in his fourth league goal of the season.

Down at the other end of the pitch, Burton Albion were awarded a corner and with Vickers off his line, Powell came very close to equalising the score with his effort going just over the bar.

The Rams were ahead going into the break, dominating 65% of possession, however; they will have understood the danger of just the one goal separating the two sides.

In the 49th minute, Collins registered his 17th goal of the season with a powerful header into the top corner, assisted by Derby’s number seven Barkhuizen.

James Collins celebrating scoring against Barnsley, November 11 2023. (Photo by Mick Walker - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Against the run of play, Seddon stole the ball from the feet of Mendez-Laing and carried it forward, getting one back for Burton Albion striking it into the far corner from the edge of the box.

The visitors were the first ones to make changes, bringing Manchester United loan player Joe Hugill on for his debut along with Helm for Bennett and Gilligan.

Joe Hugill levels it for the visitors, just three minutes into his senior debut

On the counter attack, Joe Hugill managed to get past the Derby defence leaving him one on one with Vickers and the 20-year-old confidently finished his chance, levelling it for the visitors and getting his first senior goal just three minutes into his senior debut.

Joe Hugill, January 28th 2024. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

It was nearly an immediate response from Derby, as Barkhuizen looked certain to score but his shot was blocked and sent wide. The following corner saw John-Jules firing the ball over the bar.

Paul Warne decided to bring Louie Sibley on at left-back for Callum Elder going into the final 20 minutes of the game.

It was another Burton change as Lubala made way for Harper. And soon after John-Jules was replaced by Thompson for Derby.

Three minutes into the seven added on, Derby County had been able to find a dominant spell of possession.

Wilson’s shot broke for the Derby skipper Hourihane at the edge of the area, who fired it through the crowd of bodies into the bottom corner, expertly finding a winner for the Rams.

Celebrations began throughout Pride Park, with the knowledge that Hourihane’s goal had rescued the three points, taking them up to third in the table and just one point away from league leaders Portsmouth.

Player of the Match

Tom Barkhuizen

Tom Barkhuizen vs Cambridge United, 30th September 2023. (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Barkhuizen played a vital role in Derby County's dominant performance at Pride Park.

He was able to add to his goal tally for the season in the first half, tapping in Mendez-Laing's inch perfect cross.

The 30-year-old continued to create chances for the home side, and in the 49th minute he assisted Collins whose goal doubled Derby's lead.

After recently becoming a player that Warne consistently starts, his performance tonight is surely a statement as to why he should keep his spot in the starting 11.