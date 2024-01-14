Derby County vs Burton Albion: League One Preview, Gameweek 25, 2024

Burton Albion travel to Pride Park after appointing Martin Paterson as their new manager. He takes over a team, who currently sit 19th in the table just 4 points from the relegation spots.

They will be hoping to turn around their struggling away form and claim their first away win since the middle of October.

This week Derby County manager Paul Warne was announced as the League One manager of the month for December, as the Rams collected 13 points from a possible 15.

Paul Warne, Derby manager, March 4 2023. (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

Despite the disappointment of defeat in the EFL trophy on Tuesday night, Derby County can now focus on fighting for those promotion spots, which are just three points away as it stands.

Team news

Derby County

Whilst Derby are yet to make any new signings this January, they have been able to secure contract extensions for a couple of key players that were at risk of leaving including Eiran Cashin and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Eiran Cashin playing for Derby against Barnsley, November 11 2023. (Photo by Mick Walker - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Paul Warne also revealed they are close to securing a deal to keep Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules for the rest of this season, which would strengthen the front line that has been weakened through injury.

Conor Washington is still unavailable, and whilst Martyn Waghorn seemed to be close to recovery Warne said that he has had a problem during his rehabilitation.

Ryan Nyambe is also ruled out of selection as he is currently on international duty with Namibia.

Korey Smith is back with the group ahead of Monday nights game however; Craig Forsyth, Kane Wilson and Joe Ward are in doubt for the fixture that is scheduled to be shown on Sky.

Burton Albion

This week the Brewers have strengthened their squad, signing Joe Hugill on loan from Manchester United. He is likely to feature on the bench for Monday nights clash.

Joe Hugill of Manchester United arrives ahead of the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United, January 08, 2024 (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Midfielder, Kwadwo Baah has returned to Watford with his loan spell being cut short due to injury.

The 26 year old defender Sam Hughes is in doubt, after he was forced off in the first half of Wednesday’s EFL trophy match.

Likely lineups

Derby County

Vickers, Nelson, Cashin, Elder, Bradley, Bird, Hourihanne (C), Barkhuizen, Mendez-Laing, John-Jules, Collins

Burton Albion

Crocombe, Brayford (C), Sweeney, Moon, Powell, Gilligan, Oshilaja, Seddon, Kamwa, Bennett, Lubala

Key players

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing against Crewe Alexandra, November 5 2023. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Last week it was announced that Nathaniel Mendez-Laing had signed a new contract keeping him at the club till 2026.

The Guatemalan international has been crucial to the Rams team this season, registering 6 goals and 7 assists in the 23/24 League One campaign so far.

He brings to the team strength and pace, and it is this dynamic style of play which has been vital to the success of Derby County, as they currently sit just three points outside the automatic promotion spots.

Mendez-Laing said in an interview with Derby that he is “buzzing” to renew his contract. The 31 year old went on to express, “I love the club, I love coming to work everyday… I’m settled.”

If he plays in every game from now until the end of the season, he will have made over 100 appearances for the club, which will be more than any other team he has played for. It is clear that Mendez-Laing is a firm fan favourite and he will be hoping to confirm that reputation as they pursue promotion this season.

John Brayford

John Brayford against Port Vale, August 20, 2022(Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

On Wednesday nights EFL trophy match against Blackpool, John Brayford made his 600th appearance in the EFL and cup competitions.

He has made the most appearances with Burton Albion registering 297 so far and behind that is Derby County where he made 117 appearances between the years 2010 and 2013.

The Club Captain is in his third spell with the club having become the first player to come through the academy in 2006.

His experience of the EFL is vital as he leads the team throughout the season and his time at the club means he understands what the football club means to the people who support them.

It is clear that he understands the importance of the fixture for Brewers fans and will be hoping to secure bragging rights for them on Monday, whilst also earning vital points that will help Burton Albion stay out of the relegation places.

Match details

Where will the game be played?

Pride Park, the home of Derby County.

When is kick off?

Kick off is 20:00pm, UK time.

How to watch

Fans not attending the match at Pride Park can watch live on Sky Sports.