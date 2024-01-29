Bristol City manager Lauren Smith was left frustrated after the Robins’ latest defeat in the WSL.

Sunday saw City lose 2-1 at home to West Ham, a result that keeps them rooted to the bottom of the table.

It also means Bristol have yet to win at home this season.

Smith is naturally frustrated, not only with the result, but with the manner that the goals were conceded.

“There was a lot of emotion going into this game, because it means a lot when two teams at the bottom come against each other.

“But the fact that we’ve still got ten more games left to play, we don’t need to look at it like it’s over and out.

“There is huge frustration in the fact, the way, the manner that we tend to concede our goals.

“We highlighted all week that they cross the ball more than any other team in the league, so we expected it.

“We’ve not tracked to the edge of the box and haven’t seen the danger from that, and we haven’t press so she’s able to pick her spot. We should know that that’s coming, we have to be reactive.

“For the second one, we’ve given the ball away from our own throw in, something that’s led to a few goals this season, and the ball is in the back of our net.

“It was far too easy the second goal.”

Confidence struggle

Discounting the 5-0 defeat to Manchester City, this is a Bristol City that have competed in every WSL game they’ve been involved in.

They’ve frustrated the league’s top teams but haven’t been able to flip a defeat into a win.

When asked how her team could capitalise on the fine margins, Smith gave a clear response.

“It’s the bit where we have a reaction to going a goal behind, and we need to bring that right from the beginning of our games.

“We come out and fight when we go behind, we did that in the second half.

“I know the players can do it, I’m not questioning that at all, we just need to make sure we’re up for every moment.

“If I’m honest, I don’t know what we need to do to turn that round, to make sure our start feels as intense as it is at the end of the game when we feel those margins and feel that chance is still there to win. That’s the difference.

“We’ve pulled out some huge performances in the WSL in 45-minute blocks. We talked at the beginning of the season we want it to be at the end and at the start, and we have to match both up now, it has to be over both halves.”

As far as the players are concerned, they are still confident about their chances this season, but they know they have to start performing now.

“Confidence hasn’t been low. We’ve all been very focused on going after West Ham and getting a result.

“They’re going to be annoyed, disappointed, but there’s no time for that really.

“They’ve got to find a way of taking this feeling into the next game in a positive way, to make sure we’re all up for it when we play Aston Villa on Saturday.

“I don’t think we’re low on confidence because we’re not playing that way, it doesn’t feel like it. We’re going after teams, we’re creating chances.

“We started the game so well getting a corner in the first minute, and they didn’t get out of their half for six minutes.

“There’s confidence there and everyone feels it and knows there’s still time. But we can’t be having the same conversation in five weeks’ time.”

Late transfers?

Bristol City have signed three players so far, this window: Shae Yáñez, Sarah Stratigakis, and Lisa Evans.

Even though Smith would like to see more additions before the close of the window, she doesn’t think there’ll be any more signings in BS3.

“I don’t think there’ll be anymore business from us right now. I’d like there to be, but I don’t think we’ll be making any other moves now unfortunately.”