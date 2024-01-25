Ahead of her sides crunch bottom of the table clash with West Ham United on Sunday, Bristol City manager, Lauren Smith spoke to VAVEL on her teams fight, the second half of the season, Megan Connolly's transition to Bristol City, the challenge of West Ham and more.

"She knows football so well. She lives it:"

One of the big, positive things that is making noise around Bristol City at the moment is the service of Abigail Harrison, with the Scotttish forward recently ticking over five years of servive in BS3.

Signed from Hibernian in 2019, the Number 7 has gone on to appear over 100 times for the Robins, whilst experiencing a promotion and relegation too, she's certainly had it all in her time in England.

"I love having football chats with her, she's a real football person and she knows it so well. She lives it.

"In games when things change, she's already thinking ahead and that's something you want in a leader and it's what Abi is doing here at Bristol City.

"Obviously she's from Scotland, but it feels like she's 'Miss Bristol City' at times. She's a fan favourite and everyone knows her name, those are really key things as you don't see it often that people are with a club for such a long time."

On facing a 'six pointer' against West Ham:

Late heartbreak last time out for the Robins thanks to Brighton's Elisabeth Terland's 93rd minute goal meant the wait for a first WSL win since November went on for Smith's side.

The side they got that win against, West Ham are their next opponents in the league, having faced relegation rivals back to back including the Brighton game, but Smith isn't getting carried away with the six pointer cliche just yet.

"It is and it isn't, you've got to remember that this is still the start of the second half of the season. We're only just into the second set of games.

"At this stage of the season, there's still time, there's no need to panic and I think there is time on our side which is great. If it doesn't go our way or if it does, we need to be aware of that, there's time on everyone's side.

"One or two wins could pull you away but the fact there is still time, we know we're fighting every weekend, so it doesn't take away the importance of the win this weekend."

On captain, Megan Connolly:

It speaks to the huge qualities that Republic of Ireland international Megan Connolly has, that just a few weeks after joining the club from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer, she was handed captaincy.

The tough tackling, all action number six has really risen to the challenge in BS3, leading the team out every week with immense pride and heart in everything she does.

"You could tell from her first few weeks here in the summer, she stood out as the captain for us. The leader and the captain.

"She loves what she does, she's well liked and has good standards. She does it all with a smile on her face so epitomises what we do. It was quite an obvious transition into that.

"I've really enjoyed working with her, she's similar to Abi in ways where they both just love to win, whether it's 11 v 11 or small sided games in training, they're in it to win it. She supports the players and the staff just how a captain should."

The 'crazy' reverse fixture and the challenge of West Ham:

The two sides' last encounter really was one for the history books. Five goals, four of which came in a hectic 20 minute first half period really does show how crazy City's only win of the season was.

With West Ham having strengthened in this window significantly but still taking part and losing in another crazy game, 4-3 to Spurs last weekend, Smith will know her side need to be clinical up front, and wary at the back.

"It could easily be another crazy one, counter attacking v counter attacking, everybody fighting for their lives.

"I think even when we played them in the first fixture, we were really clinical, we took our chances. Even Amalie's (Thestrup) goal was a kind of half chance really.

"We know it wont be just up that end though, we're going to have to defend well against all the crosses they put in, which is a really strong area for them.

"We've look at (Kristie) Mewis and (Katrina) Gorry and how to play against them, They've effectively changed the way West Ham's set pieces go from the team that we knew, so we have to be alert."

Team News:

With no fresh concerns for her side, Smith confirmed that new signing, Sarah Stratigakis will be available to make her Bristol City debut on Sunday in what is a huge boost to their survival hopes.

"She's relatively unknown in this league. She's your typical midfielder, she will go and break up play and get between the lines.

"She actually scored a great goal in training today, but we haven't seen loads of her because she only joined us last week but it was great to have her two days on the grass, get her settling in with the team.

"It takes a little while to settle in with the group, but hopefully she's getting there. She'll bring an attacking threat but hopefully a battling midfielder too."