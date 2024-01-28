West Ham United picked up a crucial three points in their quest for WSL survival, as they defeated Bristol City 2-1.

Honoka Hayashi had put United ahead in the first half, but they were pegged back immediately at the start of the second by Amelie Thestrup.

But it was Viviane Asseyi who proved to be the difference, as she scored the winner midway through the second half.

The result keeps City in twelfth and West Ham in eleventh, but there’s now a three-point gap between them.

Bristol City manager Lauren Smith elected to make three changes from the side that lost to Brighton last weekend.

There were returns for Sille Struck, Mari Ward and Satara Murray, with Naomi Layzell, Chloe Mustaki and Emily Syme making way.

West Ham manager Rehanne Skinner also elected to make three changes from her side’s last WSL game, which was a defeat to Tottenham.

Jess Ziu, Emma Harries, and Shelina Zadorsky were called into the eleven, as they replaced Shannon Cooke, Emma Snerle and Hawa Cissoko.

Both teams knew heading into this how much a win could do for them, and therefore it was no surprise when both made an attacking start.

The game was only a minute old when Sille Struck headed over from a Meg Connolly corner. While at the other end, Riko Ueki couldn’t finish from Kirsty Smith’s cross.

But the Hammers would be celebrating soon after.

City failed to clear their lines from another Smith cross, and lurking on the edge of the box was Honoka Hayashi, who drove the ball into the bottom corner.

Despite the forward thinking start that both teams made, the rest of the half was unnoteworthy.

Perhaps the pressure of the fixture was beginning to fall on the shoulders of the players, with neither side able to gain any sort of foothold in the contest.

New Robins signing Lisa Evans, who joined from West Ham in the week, came on for the injured Satara Murray midway through the first half, but she couldn’t inject life into the attack.

As the first half ended, West Ham’s lead was fully deserved.

Smith introduced Ffion Morgan at the break, and straight away she produced a moment of quality.

Picking up the ball from inside her own half, she dashed away from Zadorsky and into the box.

Once she was there, she composed herself and squared the ball to Amalie Thestrup who could sweep past the keeper. Ashton Gate had liftoff.

But as soon as the fans were up to celebrate, they slumped back in their seats as the Londoners took the lead once more.

Viviane Asseyi beat the offside trap perfectly to race away from the defence, before poking her effort past Shae Yáñez. Once again, City would have to come from behind.

For the first time in the contest, and now with a second goal under their belts, there was an air of calmness to Skinner’s team.

While still very much aware of the dangers City posed, they themselves were playing their own game very well.

The onus now was very much on the Robins to create something to give themselves a chance, not just in this game, but for the rest of the season.

Yet, Smith’s team couldn’t get it together in the final third. There were loud appeals when it appeared that Amy Rodgers had been bodied in the box, but the referee waved away the protests.

Even with eleven minutes of added time at the end of the second half, you never felt Bristol were going to find an equaliser, and so it proved.

A big three points for West Ham, but it’s two tough defeats on the bounce for City now.

Next up for Bristol City is a Saturday lunchtime clash away to Aston Villa, while West Ham are in action midday on Sunday, as they welcome Arsenal.

Player of the Match: Katrina Gorry

Today the Aussie showed just why West Ham signed her. Her defensive work was superb, often working between the lines cutting out passes and marking people out of the game. More performances like that and the Irons will survive comfortably this season.