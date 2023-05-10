EFL Championship review 2022/23

Another dramatic Championship campaign has taken place, with the magic of the play-offs still to come.

From centurions to points deductions and a frantic top six race finale, the second division has proved once more that it is one of the most entertaining leagues in the world.

Here is a review of how the teams up and down the table fared this campaign.

Automatic promotion

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley wasted no time after last years relegation, going straight back up to the Premier League after achieving automatic promotion faster than anyone else, before beating Cardiff City 3-0 on the final day of the season which meant Kompany became the first ever centurion as both a player and a manager.

Before that, the Clarets won the title at the ground of their fiercest rivals, Blackburn Rovers, in what was a perfect season for them.

Sheffield United were not too far behind them, as they also achieved promotion under Paul Heckingbottom, who was appointed in November 2021 with the Blades languishing in 16th place.

They have made it back to the promised land at the second time of asking after missing out last season in a play-off semi-final defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Play-off race

When it came to the play-off race, it was anything but comfortable for the majority of teams who were scrapping it out for a spot in the top six.

It ended up boiling down to the final day, as it has so many times before.

Blackburn Rovers, who themselves still had a chance of a top six finish on the final day, ended Millwall’s hopes of promotion after coming from behind and winning 4-3 in what was a thrilling contest.

Gary Rowett would have been devastated, as a win would have seen his side finish fifth, instead defeat saw them finish the campaign in eighth, one point away from sixth.

It was Sunderland who took full advantage of the result at The Den as former Tottenham Hotspur man Jack Clarke helped them defeat Preston North End 3-0 and move them into sixth place on goal difference.

Sunderland had barely spent any time at all in the play-offs throughout the season but got in there when it counts.

Tony Mowbray was the man to take them there, he took over after Alex Neil left for Stoke City at the end of August.

Relegation battle

At the other end of the table, the bottom three were decided before the final day of the season.

Reading and Wigan Athletic were both deducted points for various reasons, and this proved to be too much ground to make up as they were both relegated to League One along with Blackpool, who suffered the dreaded second season syndrome.

But one of the contenders for manager of the season has to go to experienced veteran Neil Warnock as he managed to get Huddersfield Town from level on points with bottom of the league to nine points clear of the drop zone after only coming in as manager in February.

Play-offs

However, the season is not quite over yet as there are still the play-off semi-finals and final at Wembley to go.

The first semi-final is Luton Town versus Sunderland, and Luton may well be the favourites after having a great season and finishing third, however Sunderland have come into the play-offs right at the end of the season with real momentum. Luton were in the playoffs last season, so they have recent experience to learn from.

If Luton were to be promoted this campaign, it would be the first time that they have ever been in the Premier League, the last time they were in the first division was in the 1991-1992 season, just before it became the Premier League in the following campaign.

It has been a remarkable rise for Luton, as they were playing non-league football as recently as 2014. As for Sunderland, a play-off win for them would earn them back-to-back promotions, a remarkable feat in itself.

The next play-off game is Coventry City versus Middlesbrough which will be a very competitive game as only one place and five points separated them in the league table.

For Coventry, it has been a long road to success as since they were relegated to the Championship in 2001, they have been mired in financial trouble and briefly dropped down to League Two.

Michael Carrick will be looking to add to the list of ex-players managing in the Premier League, he took over at Middlesbrough in October after the club lost five of their first 11 games.

The Championship play-offs kick-off on Saturday, May 13 and the final will be played at Wembley stadium on Saturday, May 27.