Preston North End vs Leeds United: EFL Championship Preview, Gameweek 24, 2023

The Lilywhites face Leeds United on Tuesday December 26, also known as Boxing Day, at Deepdale Stadium.

Pressure mounts on Ryan Lowe, the Preston manager, due to their poor run of form in the Championship, only gaining three wins from the last 16 games.

The home side have suffered two disappointing losses in their recent fixtures, one being a brutal 5-1 loss to Watford and a 2-1 defeat, coming from a late Jamie Paterson winner against Swansea City on Friday night.

Currently sat third in the table, Leeds United come into this fixture with confidence after beating second place, Ipswich Town, 4-0 at Elland Road.

Contrary to Preston North End, the visiting side have won 10 from their last 16 games, only losing three times in this period.

Daniel Farke's men are the favourites for this fixture with an expectation on winning the game comfortably at Deepdale, but the Lilywhites will be looking to challenge Leeds and get the three points in front of their home fans.

Only one man is definitely unavailable for this match for Preston, being Emil Riis Jakobsen, who has been out since January with a cruciate ligament injury but is now back in training.

Robbie Brady is a doubt, as he had to go off in the first half of the Swansea game on Friday with an injury.

Sam Byram and Jamie Shackleton both remain unavailable for this rivalry after getting muscular injuries in their 2-0 victory against Blackburn Rovers at the start of this month.

Expected to return in late January 2024, Stuart Dallas is still not fit for this game, due to a broken hip which he got in April of 2022.

Other than that, Leeds have a fully fit squad with no suspended players.

Likely Lineups

Cornell; Potts, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Millar; Browne, McCann, Holmes; Evans, Keane.

Meslier; Gray, Rodons, Strujik, Spence; Ampadu, Kamara; James, Prime, Summerville; Rutter.

Key Players

Liam Millar

Loanee from Swiss Super League side FC Basel, Liam Millar has become one of Preston's key attacking threats, being a key chance creator for the Lilywhites.

Slotting in at predominantly left-wing-back for Preston, Millar has worked his magic perfectly with his quick feet and brilliant crossing ability down the left flank.

Scoring a cool finish in their last game at the Swansea.com Stadium, the Canadian international will be looking to score his third of the season against Leeds United.

Liam Millar has five goal contributions for Preston in his time at the club so far.

Many of the home fans will be desperate for the loanee to sign in the summer of 2024 due to his great performances in a Preston shirt.

Summerville has been an excellent player for the West Yorkshire side in their Championship campaign this season, being key in their excellent form so far.

The 23-year-old is currently third in the top scorers table for the EFL Championship with 11 goals.

The Leeds academy graduate has excelled all throughout his Leeds career, he came into the senior squad in the 2021/22 season.

Truly finding his feet this year, the Dutchman has become a brilliant attacking outlet on the left wing for Leeds, using his gifted dribbling ability to his advantage.

Scoring in their emphatic victory over Ipswich on December 23, Summerville will be a real threat to the Lilywhites’ defence in this fixture and one expected to be on the scoresheet at the end of the match.

Performing brilliantly when attacking alongside Georginio Rutter, who is ranked number one this year for the most number of chances created in the competition; these two will be a real threat on Boxing Day.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Deepdale Stadium, Preston, England - home to Preston North End

What time is kick off?

12:30 GMT.

How can I watch?

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.