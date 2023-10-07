Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Women’s Super League Preview, Gameweek 2, 2023

Liverpool and Aston Villa face each other this 8th October Sunday at Prenton Park in search of three important points at the top of the table.

The Reds debuted with a victory against the traditional Arsenal, even though they were not dominant in the game, with a goal from young midfielder Miri Taylor.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, is coming off a defeat in their debut against Manchester United, after Rachel Daly opened the scoring for the Villans.

The match will be broadcast from 18:45 BST on Sky Sports.

Team news

Coach Matt Beard is looking forward to welcoming fans to Prenton Park for the first time this season.

“It will be great to play in front of our fans again at Prenton Park. They were outstanding again at the Emirates and we could hear them clearly amongst the 53,000 Arsenal fans from where we were”.

The Red commander also highlighted the great appearances of the opposing team:

“Aston Villa had a fine season last time and I think they have recruited well again. They competed against Man United last weekend and we know it will be another tough game for us”.

Melissa Lawley could return from injury this weekend. The striker has been sidelined since April, following hip surgery.

Zara Shaw and Faye Kirby are missing for the season due to a serious knee injury, while Sophie Haug is recovering from a broken nose, Niamh Fayeh is in the final stages of recovery, as well as Leanne Kiernan and Shanice van de Sanden will soon join training.

Shanice Van de Sanden - Liverpool / Photo by Ashley Allen - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The team is using its signings well, with three of them in the starting lineup and two entering mid-match. Goalkeeper Teagan Micah was the only player on the bench who was not used against Arsenal.

Carla Ward praised Matt Beard's work, especially after the victory against the Gunners. She also highlighted the solidity of the Red defense and the threats provided during the match.

“He’s done a really good job with them and if you look at their run, they were in a good vein of form towards the end of last season. They picked up some big results and they’ve started this season with that massive win at the Emirates [Stadium]. They’re going to be a very good side. Beardy’s a top coach and a top man”.

Read more: Aston Villa’s Carla Ward praises ‘tight-knit group’ ahead of Liverpool WSL clash

One of the Villans' main signings, Adriana Leon has already made her debut for the club, assisting Daly's goal against Manchester United. Of the new players, Leon and Ebony Salmon were not starters in the match but came on during the 90 minutes.

Adriana Leon - Aston Villa / Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Kenza Dali is yet to return this week. Maz Pacheco has been absent recently due to illness and is returning to her game rhythm. Kirsty Hanson will have to serve a three-game suspension after receiving a straight red card in her Women's Super League opener.

Likely lineups

Liverpool: Rachael Laws; Jenna Clark, Gemma Bonner, Grace Fisk; Emma Koivisto, Fuka Nagano, Marie Höbinger, Taylor Hinds; Ceri Holland, Missy Bo Kearns, Miri Taylor.

Aston Villa: Daphne Van Domselaar; Sarah Mayling, Anna Patten, Rachel Corsie, Danielle Turner; Lucy Parker, Lucy Staniforth; Alisha Lehmann, Laura Blindkilde, Adriana Leon; Rachel Daly.

Key players

Missy Bo Kearns - Liverpool

After Katie Stengel left permanently for NJ/NY Gotham FC, Missy Bo Kearns became one of Liverpool's main role models. The midfielder came from the Reds' Academy and can also play in attack, with emphasis on her tackles. Taking responsibility for herself, she is one of the Lionesses U-23 captains and scored four goals in the WSL last season.

Missy Bo Kearns - Liverpool / Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Rachel Daly is Aston Villa's great reference, having been the top scorer in the last Women's Super League with 22 goals and six assists, surpassing Khadija “Bunny” Shaw and even the previous top scorer Sam Kerr. The 31-year-old English footballer moves a lot during the match and doesn't miss the opportunities given to her. In her second season for the Villans, she can contribute to the team finishing among the top clubs of the league.

Rachel Daly - Aston Villa / Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The match will be played at Prenton Park, Birkenhead.

What time is kick-off?

The game will begin at 18:45 BST, Sunday 8th October.

How can I watch?

Sky Sports will broadcast the match.