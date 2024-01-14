Derby 0-4 Leicester: Dominant display by The Foxes sees them into the last 16 of the FA Cup

A dominant performance from Leicester City helped them into the Last 16 of the Women's FA Cup after a 4-0 win away at Derby.

The game had the potential to be a banana skin tie given the localness of the two sides but Leicester dominated from start to finish.

The away side opened the scoring in the first half after a Lana Petermann header found its way in via a defender. In the second half, the visitors put their hosts to the sword as Janice Cayman, Deanne Rose and another own goal completed the scoring.

The result will give Leicester a boost going into their first WSL game on Friday against Aston Villa as league football returns after the winter break.

Story of the Match

As the game approached kick off we were all set up for the perfect cup tie. There was a chance of an FA Cup giant killing with the sides two leagues apart as National League North Derby County took on Women's Super League Leicester City.

The game also had the added spice of it being a local derby with the two East Midlands side going toe-to-toe. To make things even more exciting, Derby County started Helena Meadows in their midfield, a debutant who had only been announced by the club five hours before.

Leicester City also handed a debut to Saori Takarada who joined the club during this January transfer window. They also gave their second choice goalkeeper, Lize Kop a start in this Women's FA Cup Fourth Round tie.

Almost immediately from kick off, Leicester City showed their Women's Super League quality by taking control of the game, keeping the possession and looking to create chances.

Derby showed a lot of endeavour and desire during the first half of this FA Cup tie but struggled to deal with Leicester's front three and the balls coming into them from midfield.

And the National League North side had their goalkeeper, Anna Draper, to thank for keeping the scoreline down as she pulled off a number of good saves to prevent Leicester goals.

In particular, Lena Petermann was particularly frustrated by the Derby keepers efforts in her first FA Cup game as she was denied three times by Draper at close range.

Leicester get the breakthrough

But midway through the first half, Leicester City found the breakthrough and Petermann was right at the heart of the goal. The Foxes had one of seven corners that they were given in the first half and the ball came to Petermann whose header was saved by Draper, but the ball rebounded off Derby debutant Meadows and ended up in the back of the net.

Taking the lead was not a sign for Leicester to sit back either as they immediately came forward again looking to double their advantage and both Sam Tierney and Josie Green had efforts stopped by Draper.

There was a worrying moment for Draper just a few minutes before the end of the first half as she was down after a collision at a corner and needed lengthy treatment but she was eventually able to continue.

Despite Leicester's dominance in the first half, both sides came out knowing that while the score was only 1-0, the home side still had a chance of getting something out of the game.

At the half time interval, Leicester gave another of their January signings a debut as forward Yuka Momiki came on in place off Shannon O'Brien.

Embed from Getty Images

The pattern of the first half started up again as we started the second. Derby struggled to get out of their own half much in the second half and did not trouble Kop in the Leicester goal.

Leicester approached the second half with professionalism though and looked to put the game beyond doubt. And the result seemed like it was heading that way just before the hour mark when Janice Cayman got on the end of a cross from debutant Momiki and found the bottom left hand corner to make it 2-0.

The second goal was a signal for Leicester manager Willie Kirk to ring the changes ahead of Friday nights WSL game at home to Aston Villa. Deanne Rose, Courtney Nevin and Remy Siemsen all came on for The Foxes with half an hour ago.

And despite the game being sewn up already, those substitutes were determined to leave their mark on the game and give their manager a selection headache. And Deanne Rose certainly did that just five minutes after coming on as she found the roof of the net with a powerful effort to give Leicester a three goal lead with her first goal for the club.

And just six minutes later, Derby's second own goal of the game sent things from bad to worse. Another wicked cross came in from Momiki and Rose tried to turn it towards goal again but the ball eventually found its way over the line courtesy of a Derby defender and Leicester saw out the rest of the game comfortably and made the short journey home with a 4-0 win.

Player of the Match - Anna Draper

It seems strange to praise a keeper whose team has just lost 4-0 but without Draper the scoreline could have been a lot worse. Draper is bound to be disappointed with the result but has put herself in the shop window and may even now be on the radar of teams in the Women's Championship.