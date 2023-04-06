Wales 4-1 Northern Ireland: The Dragons cruise to victory in Cardiff

Wales beat Northern Ireland convincingly in Cardiff in a dominant display by the Red Dragons, which saw Hannah Cain bag her first goal for Wales.

Jess Fishlock put the hosts in front inside the first 20 minutes of the game, after smashing home a brilliant cross from Rachel Rowe.

Gemma Grainger's side doubled their lead mid-way through the first half. A brilliant ball from Chelsea midfielder Sophie Ingle found Fishlock at the back post, who unselfishly picked out Angharad James to tap home into an empty net.

It was three for the hosts after 30 minutes when Cain got her first Wales goal. A good cutback by Rhiannon Roberts found the Leicester City striker, who fired home to give Wales a 3-0 lead before the break.

Northern Ireland responded well in the opening stages of the second half but it was Wales who extended their advantage.

Rachel Rowe got a goal to add to her assist. A ball in by Ceri Holland was not dealt with, and it went all the way through to Rowe who fired home for their fourth.

The visitors got a goal for their efforts. A mistake by Rhiannon Roberts meant Lauren Wade could latch on and fire into the back of the net from a tight angle.

Story of the Match

Gemma Grainger made four changes to the Wales side that drew to Scotland back in February. Rachel Rowe, Esther Morgan, Hayley Ladd and Rhiannon Roberts all came into the side against Northern Ireland.

The visitors made just three changes to their win against Italy back in November. Megan Bell, Ellie Mason and goalkeeper Shannon Turner all came into the side, whilst Rachel Furness started on the bench after her return to the Northern Ireland side.

Wales started the brighter of the two teams but struggled to find that final ball through to Leicester City striker Hannah Cain.

The visitors kept the ball well but could not find a way out of their half. Early defending was needed from Rebecca McKenna to ensure Wales didn't get away down the left.

A brilliant challenge by Sarah McFadden ensured she could not fire a shot at goal after being played through on the left.

It was all Wales in the early stages. Ceri Holland was very close to challenging Northern Ireland goalkeeper Shannon Turner, but the Wolves keeper did well to stay composed and distribute a short pass out to her left.

After a dominant opening few minutes, Wales finally made a breakthrough.

A brilliant ball by Sophie Ingle found Rachel Rowe, who got to the byline to fire a ball over to Jess Fishlock, who smashed it into the top right corner to give Wales the advantage in Cardiff.

Wales ran away into a three goal lead by half time (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

A good block by McKenna denied Rowe after good skill by Holland down the right

However, Wales would eventually double their lead just moments later.

Another clever ball by Ingle to the back post found Fishlock. Fishlock played it across to Angharad James who could not miss from about three yards out.

It was three inside 30 minutes of the game, and this time it was Leicester striker Hannah Cain. She deserved a goal after a good start to the game for the Leicester striker. A brilliant cutback by Rhiannon Roberts found Cain who fired home for their third of the game.

Northern Ireland finally had their first real chance of the game with five minutes of the first half. The ball came out to Marissa Callaghan after a corner and her volley was blocked on its way to goal.

The visitors started putting on the pressure towards the end of the first half but it remained 3-0 at the break.

Northern Ireland started the stronger of the two sides but again were struggling to find a way through.

However, they did a lot better to get shots at goal. Marissa Callaghan was not too far away from hitting the top corner early on, whilst substitute Chloe McCarron saw a long-range effort rise over the bar.

Just when it looked like Northern Ireland were getting back into the game, Wales added a fourth through Rachel Rowe, who had been brilliant throughout the game.

A ball in by Ceri Holland was not dealt with by the visitors, and it went all the way through to Rowe who placed it into an open net.

Wales had a lot more of the ball after that, and looked as though they would continue to extend their lead.

Northern Ireland improved in the second half (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

However, Northern Ireland finally got their just rewards for their brilliant response during the early stages of the second half.

It was Lauren Wade who got it for the visitors. They deserved it for their efforts the visitors, it was Rhiannon Roberts who gifted possession to Wade, who fired home from a tight angle past Clark to bag Northern Ireland a goal in the game.

There were not too many key chances after that goal, meaning Wales went on to claim a relatively comfortable win at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Player of the Match - Rachel Rowe

Having set up the opener for Wales, Rachel Rowe was vital in ensuring it was a comfortable afternoon for the hosts.

A brilliant cross from the byline ensured Jess Fishlock could have a straightforward effort at goal. Whilst the Wales forward still had it all to do, Rowe made the job a lot easier.

Rowe bagged a goal and and an assist (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

She got on the scoresheet herself to round off the scoring for Wales for the fourth, to round off a dominant display all around by the hosts.