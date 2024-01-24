Manchester City claimed the top spot of Group B in the FA Continental Cup after beating Manchester United by two goals to nil, securing their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Manchester United finished in second place in the group, but are not eliminated from the tournament. Because they are one of the two highest-scoring second-placed teams, United are automatically entered into the final eight.

Today's clash involved two teams currently in vastly contrasting form, so much so that recent performances from the visitors has put boss Marc Skinner's job in jeopardy. Having lost three of their last five league games, a win in tonight's cup would be vital in both keeping spirits high and ensuring a promising run for silverware.

The home side, however, are well and truly contending for the Women's Super League title. Sitting second in the league, just three points behind current champions Chelsea, Manchester City will be looking to pick up as much silverware as possible after a disappointed

Gareth Taylor named an unchanged squad to the side that demolished Liverpool just a handful of days ago. Both Kerstin Casparij and Lauren Hemp left the field of play during that game with injuries but were deemed fit enough to play today.

Marc Skinner, on the other hand, made six changes to his team that struggled to overcome the WSL Champions, Chelsea, on Sunday.

Story of the Match

Starting explosively, with both sides aware of the derby status, strong tackles and early shots came thick and fast.

Nikita Parris appeared to be the target woman for United, but just could not get a good enough touch on any of the crosses flown in by her red teammates.

Nikita Paris of Manchester United Women in action during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup match at Joie Stadium on January 24, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images)

After getting on the wrong side of a tough challenge, Dutch superstar Jill Roord required a fair amount of treatment at just eight minutes of play. Initially looking like she would continue to play, Taylor appeared not to want to take any chances with his midfielder, and Filippa Angeldahl was substituted in her place.

Angeldahl made an instant impact for the home side, driving fast down the right-hand side to fly in a lofted ball aimed at Bunny Shaw.

True to the form of a typical Manchester derby, the strength of tackles caused both joy and dismay amongst the crowd. Maya Le Tissier's initial challenge on Laura Coombs generated so much power that the United defender clattered into Lauren Hemp; the City attacker taking the full force of the tackle's follow-through. The second challenge saw Le Tissier's name the first to enter the referee's book.

As the half progressed, the hosts began to dominate possession, and really test the Manchester United backline. This was made easier, however, due to United's desire to play out through the back. A couple of loose passes saw the ball fall to the illustrious Bunny Shaw, whose strike was gratefully held in the hands of United's goalkeeper, Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

The pressure was truly piling on for United as City relentlessly attacked, but managed to capitalise on a strayed Blue ball. Summer signing and World Cup 2023 winner Irene Guerrero spotted a gap between the City defence and sent a rocket-type shot towards Khiara Keating in the home side's goal. Unfortunately for Skinner's side but lucky for Taylor's, Guerrero's shot went a whisper wide.

With that, United started to pick up their pace.

In the dying moments of the half, Katie Zelem picked the ball up in the middle of the pitch and sprayed a wide pass out to Hannah Blundell. Darting down the right-hand side, Blundell sent a bullet low and hard across the City penalty area to Rachel Williams, but the WSL veteran's strike hit the defensive wall of the Blues.

But City would not let their noisy neighbours go into the second half with the upper hand. Lioness hero Chloe Kelly found herself unmarked in the United penalty area, powering her trademark strike hard towards the net. City fans erupted as the ball came close, but bounced forcefully off of Tullis-Joyce's post. By far, the best chance of the half.

Second Half

The last person to shoot in the first half was the first to shoot in the second half. However this time, Chloe Kelly's sweet strike whistled past the ears of the United defence and hit the back of the net with force. Breaking the deadlock after just two minutes into the second period, United needed a strong run of possession to settle themselves down.

Chloe Kelly of Manchester City Women celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup fixture between Manchester City and Manchester United at Joie Stadium on January 24, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

However, the goal did not appear to massively fire up the Red Devils. In fact, it was the home side who continued the attacking pressure. Lauren Hemp called Tullis-Joyce into a crucial save to keep the score 1-0; the American came in clutch with a fingertip save to push the strike over the bar.

Skinner changed up his team as the clock hit the 65th minute, with Guerrero and Williams making way for Ella Toone and Geyse. Almost instantly, Lucia Garcia sped down the left to loft a perfectly aimed ball towards the substitute Toone - but the Lioness could not direct the header under the bar. United looked to be trying to get themselves back into this game.

That was, until, Kerstin Casparij gained possession of the ball. Driving down the right-hand side, skipping past and through the United backline. Taking a strike, the ball bounced off of Tullis-Joyce and into the path of Hemp, who nestled home City's second of the game.

Lauren Hemp of Manchester City Women celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-0 during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup fixture between Manchester City and Manchester United at Joie Stadium on January 24, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

The goals, however, did not end there.

United's last-ditch attempt to salvage this game was clear to see, as there was desperation in every attack. The Reds fought through a crowded City six-yard box, feet and bodies flying everywhere. Eventually, the ball found the boot of United's top goalscorer of both 2023 and the 2023/24 season, Nikita Parris, giving the red-occupied section of the Joie Stadium something to shout about.

Suddenly, United awoke.

Geyse's ability to glide past players gave great hope to United fans, as her technical mastery led her into Keating's six-yard box. In the dying seconds of the game, Geyse's close-range shot was gobbled up gratefully by the City goalkeeper.

Player of the Match - Chloe Kelly

City has a number of world-class individuals in this team, but Chloe Kelly's attacking consistency is crucial to the goalscoring of the Citizens.

A joy to watch on the ball, her impact this evening ensured that City topped Group B and, once again, got the better of their neighbours.

Kelly is quickly becoming a player that United fans do not want to face, based on her illustrious statistics against the Red Devils.