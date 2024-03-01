Declan Rice has enjoyed an outstanding past year. The 25-year-old captained West Ham United to UEFA Conference League glory at the end of last season before making the switch to North London with Arsenal in the summer as part of a record £105M move.

The Arsenal star picked up the London Football Awards' 'Player of the Year' award on Wednesday night, beating teammate William Saliba, former teammate Jarrod Bowen, as well as Spurs duo Pedro Porro and Guglielmo Vicario.

This was Rice's second time winning the award, having picked it up in the 2021/22 season after a memorable season with the Hammers.

The England international has hit the ground running at the Emirates Stadium becoming an instant hit with fans, with his dominating presence in midfield a driving force behind Arsenal's title challenge with Manchester City and Liverpool this season.

When speaking to BBC Sport, Rice was asked how happy he is with how well he’s settled at Arsenal.

"So far it couldn't have gone any better. To move to such a big club for such a big price, I’ve really tried to just get my head down, be myself and just embrace it.

“We’re now in March and the season has flown by. We’ve got a big end of the season to go, but I’m really enjoying my time (at Arsenal) so far.”

There was much speculation over the summer as to where Rice would end up, with Manchester City and even Manchester United mentioned as potential destinations. This almost overshadowed his achievement of guiding West Ham to winning the UEFA Conference League. Rice was asked if he’d been able to take in what had been a chaotic period.

“My life just feels like it’s going one-hundred miles an hour! It just goes so quick. I reflect on them times, some of the best nights I’ve ever had. I’ve got videos on my phone of the parade and with the lads on the coach afterwards.

“I’m so grateful for that, and obviously the first couple of months at Arsenal have been recognised. The year at West Ham and Arsenal has been really good, so I’m happy.”

Rice’s career has been the definition of progression. Originally breaking through as a centre back he then transitioned into midfield, forming a strong partnership initially with former West Ham captain Mark Noble.

He then went onto taking on the captaincy at West Ham himself and winning them their first trophy since their 1980 FA Cup triumph. When asked if he’s now got the hunger to continue winning and improving, he said:

“Yeah definitely. I’ve been privileged so far to win a lot of individual awards, obviously last year with West Ham [UEFA Conference League win] and I want to just keep winning things. It makes me happy and looks good at home!

"I’m so hungry for that and it’s why I moved to Arsenal. I feel like this team is heading on a trajectory where we’re really close, so I’m really looking forward to these next couple of years.”

This year marks 20 years since Arsenal last won the Premier League. But this was a pull factor for the England international to join the Gunners.

“I think that’s one of the reasons I joined Arsenal. Seeing how close they were last year and what Mikel [Arteta] has built since he’s come in.

“I was just so driven to come here and confident that we can challenge. The club have won FA Cups and the Community Shield but Premier League's and Champions League's, that’s what the Arsenal fans want and last year they were so close."

“The trajectory is only up for Arsenal and I feel like I can keep adding to what I’m doing and on top of what the boys have learned from least year and how strong my team mates have been this year.

“I feel like we’re only going in one direction, whatever happens this year, I really feel like Arsenal are going to take off again over the next few years.”