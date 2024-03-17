Matilda Vinberg's first goal for Tottenham Hotspur was enough for the hosts to take all three points in a tight encounter with Leicester City in the WSL.

Vinberg takes her chance:

Matilda Vinberg was the player elected to take the place of Martha Thomas in today's starting line up for Spurs, as the Scottish international picked up a hamstring injury in training this week, ruling her out for the next three weeks.

This was the Swede's first start for Spurs since moving to the club in January and was full of confidence having notched her first goal for her country in the recent international break in February.

Today yielded yet another first for the exciting young talent, who after just two minutes, gave Spurs the dream start in E10.

She got on the end of a fantastic Spurs counter attack to tap the ball past Lize Kop in the Leicester goal, to the delight of all her teammates, as, all bar goalkeeper Becky Spencer, rushed over to celebrate with her.

She was hooked after 54 minutes, but had a very dynamic performance in her WSL starting bow, who also had an 84% passing accuracy rating too.

Her performance will no doubt have pleased Vilahamn, and she's put in a very good case to be a starter at Bristol City next week.

Jess Naz shows her value:

The architect of Vinberg's goal with a fantastic looping ball in behind the Leicester backline. The pacey Jess Naz underlined her importance again to Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon, which is becoming increasingly paramount for the manager, Robert Vilahamn.

Being deployed in a front three but clearly, the more 'fluid' role, which allowed her to intertwine with Vinberg and Celin Bizet in the first half, but in the second, she was deployed on the right-hand side, with Bethany England and Rosella Ayanne taking up striker and left-wing respectively.

Nothing epitomised Naz's effort more than in the closing exchanges than when she picked up a ball in her own half, and ran about fifty or sixty yards, riding two challenges before finally being brought down and winning a free kick at a vital stage of the game to allow Spurs some breathing space. It really was an all-action display from the flying winger.

Leicester survive early blip and rally well:

Post-match, Leicester coach, Jennifer Foster stated that her side's "first twenty minutes, wasn't good enough at all." It wouldn't have been surprising to see the away side crumble.

However, aside from a few non-clear-cut chances for the hosts, the Foxes rallied very well and arguably, could and should have got something out of the clash in E10.

They actually ended the contest with a higher rate of possession, more shots, more shots on target and more corners than the North London side, but came away with a blank in both the scoreline and the points column, something that will frustrate Foster.

This result has seen a six-point gap open up between Spurs and today's opponents, but the Foxes will no doubt take lessons from today into the rest of the season and next month's mouthwatering FA Cup semi-final.

Saori Takarada's assured performance:

The 21-cap Japanese international, Saoria Takarada has been a consistent performer for The Foxes, but today especially, she can feel hard done by to come out on the losing side.

She gave you everything you would want to see in a box-to-box midfielder's performance, she saw an effort saved well by Becky Spencer and proved to be that link going forward for Leicester as they progressed the ball up the pitch.

82% of her passes being accurate, whilst also covering pretty much every blade of grass on the Brisbane Road pitch, winning 13 of her 20 duels too, she battled so well in a game that Leicester were unlucky to get something from.