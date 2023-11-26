Manchester City 7-0 Tottenham: Bunny Shaw first-half hattrick scolded travelling Spurs

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Khadija Shaw of Manchester City celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City Academy Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Manchester City truly triumphed over Tottenham Hotspur as they secured an emphatic 7-0 over the visitors. After a half-time hat trick from prolific goal scorer, Khadija Shaw, the inevitable three points engraved themselves in the table as City entertained their home fans.

An organised back line and invigorated attack were the Blues' keys to success as they furthered their title winning hopes in the Women's Super League.

The Joie Stadium in Manchester was the setting for the evening clash, the hosts looking to capitalise off their derby day success at Old Trafford last weekend.

Having met eight times previously, City have won seven of those, with the Lilywhites only picking up the three points once.

Manchester City remained identical to last week’s WSL starting XI, while Robert Vilahamn made two changes to his Spurs side. Young pairing Asmita Ale and Zhang Linyan came in for Ria Percival and Jess Naz.

Story of the Match

With two early goal scoring opportunities from open play, City demonstrated their strength in transition and intent for the rest of the game.

Having ample opportunities to score from corners in the first half, the Blues’ set piece plans, however, did not come to fruition, both aerially and on the ground.

Despite still being 19 years old, City’s current number one, Khiara Keating showed maturity and leadership, working with captain Alex Greenwood to organise the back line.

Irrespective of City’s assured defence, Grace Clinton and Martha Thomas, in particular, remained relentless and persistent in attack, applying pressure in the box.

Within the first 20 minutes, Thomas found the rhythm to glide past Australian defender, Alanna Kennedy, creating potentially pivotal goal opportunities.

However, it was Khadija Shaw who opened the scoring for the hosts, getting her head on the end of a powerful and well-timed cross from Leila Ouahabi, curving the ball past the hands of Becky Spencer.

In response, Spurs opted to press immediately as Khiara Keating managed to deny an equaliser just minutes after, with a diving save to her right, preventing an on-target shot from the visitors.

Shaw doubled her tally, finding the back of the net in an identical fashion, Dutch midfielder, Jill Roord providing the assist this time. Manchester City looked clearly in control of the game, cruising through Spurs’ chaotic defence.

A mere few minutes later, celebrating triumphantly in front of the home fans, Shaw embraced her first-half hat trick, Spurs left stunned by the Jamaican’s versatility and consistency. The prolific forward was primely positioned on all three occasions, attacking the ball with intent, reading the game well.

At half time, the hosts were comfortably 3-0 up, thanks to Shaw’s repetition for the first 45 minutes.

Second Half

Spurs were the first of the two sides to make changes with Rosella Ayane coming on in place Zhang Linyan at the break.

Making the score 4-0, Manchester City continued on their momentous run, Lauren Hemp firing the ball into the top right corner just minutes into the second half. The home crowd were further entertained as Jill Roord carried the game away, scoring City’s fifth.

Some poor defending by the Lilywhites allowed the invigorated opposition to cause further destruction. Chloe Kelly attempted to get a taste of the action soon after, but was denied by a frustrated Spencer between the sticks.

City’s first change came as midfielder, Laura Coombs entered the field for Filippa Angeldahl ahead of the 60th minute. Goal scorer, Jill Roord also departed with Venezuela’s Deyna Castellanos being substituted on.

Instantly, substitution Coombs added to the host’s tally, striking low and hard into the bottom corner, the score moving to a dominant 6-0.

With ambitions of keeping a clean sheet, Keating tipped the ball over the bar from a threatening Spurs set piece. While trying to limit the damage on a multiplying score line, the Lilywhites attempted to find a consolation prize, but play was tactically contained within Spurs’ half.

A foul on Shaw, as she found herself almost one-on-one with the keeper in the 75th minute, gave City a free kick, eventually placed onto the cross bar by Alex Greenwood, Spencer overstretching in anticipation.

In search of some takings from the game, Spurs made a triple change with Jess Naz, Ria Percival and Kit Graham coming into the game. On the other hand, a confident Manchester City took off hat trick hero, Khadija Shaw along with Chloe Kelly and Leila Ouahabi enabling Demi Stokes, Mary Fowler and Jess Park to all gain minutes.

With nine minutes of added time, Laura Coombs sealed the 7-0 win with a rocket in the top corner to extend the score line even further.

Player of the Match

Khadija Shaw is easily player of the match for her first half hat trick, determining the momentum of the game. As a leading example for strikers in the WSL, Shaw carried on her run of form, proving once again, a vital cog in City’s system.