Tottenham Hotspur beat Leicester City 1-0 at Brisbane Road to solidify their position in the top half of the Women's Super League.

The victory at Brisbane Road meant Tottenham moved three points clear of Aston Villa, who sit in seventh, and six clear of their opponents on the day, which was seen as a dress rehearsal ahead of their FA Cup semi-final on the 14th April.

The only goal of the match came through Matilda Vinberg, who scored her first goal for Spurs during her first start in the competition.

Tottenham have always been looking to play expansive football under Robert Vilahamn. His philosophy has seen Spurs change direction since last summer with exciting football — and, just two minutes into the match, Spurs implemented his ideas into action.

Vinberg finished off a stunning team move after latching onto Jessica Naz's out-swinging cross across the face of the goal.

The goal in the second minute foreshadowed an impressive performance from Tottenham. They controlled the match throughout, barring the odd strike from Leicester's Jutta Rantala which crashed off the inside of the post. It was their first win in the WSL since the 21st January.

Story of the Match

Tottenham have been a fan of consistency with their starting lineups this season. Yet they sprung several surprises against the Foxes. Drew Spence and Matilda Vinberg came in, with the latter making her first start in the WSL. They replaced Olga Ahtinen and Martha Thomas.

Meanwhile, Leicester made two changes. Lena Petermann and Yuka Momiki replaced Courtney Nevin and Emilia Pelgander.

Vilahamn has always emphasised the importance of expansive football from Spurs. It's part of his - and the club's - culture and that belief came to fruition in the opening two minutes against Leicester. They cut through the Foxes with ease.

Celin Bizet held the ball up on the halfway line for Drew Spence, who picked up Naz in behind with a well-weighted through ball. The 23-year-old continued her run and placed an out-swinging cross across the face of goal. Vinberg slid into the box after a late effort to make contact, guiding the ball past Lize Kop.

Spurs started with an intensity that Leicester were struggling to match, epitomised when Spence nearly doubled their lead 12 minutes in as her effort from 30 yards crashed off the bar.

The Jamaican was involved again just moments later, this time with goalscorer Vinberg, but the Swede took too long on the ball and squandered a promising chance in the middle of the box.

After a frantic start, the match settled into a consistent rhythm in the first half. However, Spurs still felt in control. Spence was at the heart of the team's positivity in her first start since returning from injury, consistently linking up options in transition.

They still had to be fearful of Leicester's threat, showcased when Momiki forced Becky Spencer into a fine outstretched save to her right. Aileen Whelan and Petermann both came close in the dying seconds of the first half for Leicester, but both had powerful efforts blocked valiantly.

In the second half, Tottenham planned for a more controlled performance. Kit Graham replaced Spence, one of Spurs' key players in the first half, as Leicester found space in the middle of the park throughout. Graham helped reduce that, yet the visitors still created chances; Rantala hit the inside of the post in the 58th minute.

Club captain Bethany England provided Spurs with a focal point when she was substituted onto the pitch, even forcing Kop into a powerful save to her right.

The second half was far less eventful than the opening period of the match. Tottenham's substitutes, which changed the dynamic of the match, proved effective. They continued to move the ball smoothly in the middle of the park, yet their final chance was repeatedly cut out by Leicester's assured defence.

Graham and England epitomised this as the duo squandered two promising chances in a matter of seconds. Both shots were well blocked by the visitors. The captain even had a goal disallowed in the dying seconds.

Yet, as the final whistle blew to mark the end of an uneventful encounter in E10, Spurs knew they had done enough to solidify their position in the top half of the WSL. Up next, Tottenham travel to Bristol City on Sunday, whilst Leicester host nearby competitors Brighton.

Player of the Match - Jessica Naz

It was an uneventful match at Brisbane Road with Spurs and Leicester failing to implement the excitement of the first half into the second 45. One of the few players to play the entirety of the match was Jessica Naz, who helped guide Spurs to a crucial win.

She registered an assist in the second minute as her stunning out-swinging cross was met by Vinberg in the box. Meanwhile, her pace in behind the defence provided Spurs with a different dynamic — and it caused problems for the Foxes throughout the match.