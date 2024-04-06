Wolves fell to a 2-1 defeat in the Premier League, at Molineux to West Ham.

The home side initially went 1-0 up in the first half through Pablo Sarabia from the penalty spot after Emerson Palmieri brought down Rayan Ait-Nouri in the penalty area.

Set-piece goals through Lucas Paqueta from the penalty spot and James Ward-Prowse directly from a corner-kick gave West Ham the lead with less than 10 minutes of the 90 left to play.

The big talking point of the game came in the 98th minute when Max Kilman headed in what he thought was the equaliser for Wolves, before referee Tony Harrington came to the decision of disallowing the goal after being sent to the VAR monitor.

Wolves forward Tawanda Chirewa was deemed to be in an offside position when Kilman headed towards goal, and was said to have impeded West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Wolves denied a point by VAR

Nathan Stirk Photo by:

Due to the poor performance from Wolves and mostly dominant display by West Ham in the second half, Wolves arguably deserved nothing from the game, a point at most.

The incident that led to the referee overturning his initial decision to allow the stoppage time equaliser has vastly been described as a subjective offside which has sparked O’Neil into fury over VAR once again.

He said: 'My view, David Moyes’ view, Fabianski’s view is that it’s a scandalous decision, terrible, horrendous, I don’t understand it.

"I can’t think of an explanation to be honest, one of the worst decisions I’ve ever witnessed."

The Wolves manager was asked if he had been given an explanation from the match officials.

He said: “No, I wasn’t calm enough when I went in there to receive one, he hasn’t really got one, I don’t know where they are with it at this moment, and any explanation doesn’t help us so, terrible decision.

“And I’ll tell you why it’s a terrible decision because the only way he could be impacting the goalkeeper is if he impacts how he can move, which he isn’t, and if he impacts his vision which he isn’t."

O’Neil was asked if he thought VAR mudded the situation as the goal was initially given on field.

“No, he's a fully qualified professional referee, stood in front of a screen at the end, he should be able to make his own decision.

“The whole world, I’ve had so many messages in the 20 minutes that we’ve been off, everybody thinks its a terrible, terrible decision, yet a Premier League, highly qualified referee is stood in front a screen with slow motion replays and manages to get it wrong."

“So yeah, it’s a terrible, terrible decision.”

A disappointing defeat for Wolves

Nathan Stirk Photo by:

Wolves put together a fantastic first half performance, limiting West Ham to just two shots and taking 11 themselves saw them go into the break 1-0 up, however they failed to impose themselves on the game in the second half.

Despite initially taking the lead and eventually giving that up, O’Neil was surprisingly content with his team’s performance in the game.

He said: “Game wise, excellent, first half fantastic for the boys to produce that performance with what we have available versus what West Ham have available, it’s a top performance to be that dominant.

“Second half, they went a little bit more man-for-man and we struggled with being able to get out, lacked a sort of threat in behind.

“And two crazy goals, the penalty we gave away passing to each other is on us, a terrible, terrible decision, and then the ball goes in direct from a corner.

“How we’ve lost that football match today is unbelievable really, really disappointed.”

Wolves remain in 11th place in the Premier League and are now five points off a potential European spot in eighth place.

West Ham put themselves on 48 points, level with Man United in sixth place, just nine points off fifth.