Coventry City reached the FA Cup semi-finals for only the second time in their history after beating Wolves 3-2 in a phenomenal clash in the Black Country.

Ellis Simms bundled the visitors ahead just eight minutes into the second half. Coventry had multiples chances to double their lead but failed to convert. Rayan Ait-Nouri then levelled the game and assisted Hugo Bueno to put Wolves ahead with just three minutes to spare.

Simms scored his second of the match deep into added time which looked to take the game to another 30 minutes of extra time but Haji Wright scored the telling goal in the dying seconds to send the away supporters into delirium.

The Sky Blues are now the highest scoring side in the FA Cup this season.

Story of the match:

Ellis Simms scores v Wolves (Marc Atkins via GettyImages)

Wolves came into this game as overwhelming favourites. Gary O’Neil’s side had just come of the back of a 2-1 home win over Fulham and were looking to win a fourth straight game at Molineux Stadium.

It was the away side that had the best of the chances in the opening stages. Kasey Palmer delivered some dangerous crosses that were not converted and former Everton striker, Ellis Simms proved to be a problem for Wolves when he held up the ball and helped his team create opportunities. Rayan Ait-Nouri picked up the first booking of the afternoon after just seven minutes when he fouled Milan van Ewijk. Jose Sa needed some medical attention after injuring a muscle. He eventually got up and was able to carry on. Haji Wright had a decent solo effort saved by Sa whilst Ait-Nouri saw his effort blocked.

Mario Lemina looked to be causing the most problems for Coventry on the left-hand side linking up with Ait-Nouri multiples times as the home side looked to open the scoring. There were no real big chances for either side after 30 minutes had past but finally, Coventry created a huge opportunity. Kasey Palmer saw his shot saved by Jose Sa. The ball fell to Ellis Simms in the middle of the box where he fired directly at the Wolves’ keeper. Milan van Ewijk also had a great chance to put the Sky Blues ahead. Simms, yet again involved, played a pass to van Ewijk. His strike was saved brilliantly by Sa. The visitors will most definitely be disappointed to not be ahead at half-time but should be proud of their efforts in the first 45.

In the second half, Coventry again caused problems. Kasey Palmer’s mazy runs were too much to handle for the Wanderers’ defence. Haji Wright picked up the ball from Ben Sheaf and let's fly from range but to his disappointment, his shot went high over the bar. Ellis Simms made up for his huge miss in the first half and scored his fourth FA Cup goal in his last two games. Joel Latibeaudiere heads the freekick delivery across the box for Simms to bundle in at the back-post from close range. There was a long VAR check but thankfully for Simms, it was given, and the visitors deservedly led. The Sky Blues had a fantastic chance to double their lead. Wright received the ball on the left side and squared the ball across for van Ewijk. Fortunately for Wolves, the Dutchman fired over.

The Wanderers searched for an equaliser. Tommy Doyle came relatively close when his freekick was put just over the bar. Mario Lemina also had a sight of goal, but his tame effort was blocked. With 25 minutes to go, no one knew how Coventry were not two goals up. Palmer slipped Wright in on goal. His shot was well saved. Josh Eccles followed it up but saw his shot saved as well. Wright then headed another shot straight at Sa. Wolves had the ball back for a matter of seconds before Palmer picked it up again and fired his chance from close range agonizingly wide. Massive let off for Gary O’Neil’s team.

Rayan Ait-Nouri was once again in the thick of things. Matt Doherty delivered a delicious flicked header. The Algerian rose highest and headed the ball against the post. The Championship side went back up the other end and could have doubled their lead once again. Ellis Simms let fly from distance and forced Sa into more goalkeeping. Just moments later, Sa made another superb save this time to keep out Liam Kitching. Those big chances came back to bite the visitors as Rayan Ait-Nouri equalised for the hosts. A poor piece of defending helps the ball to land at the full-back's feet who smashed it in without hesitation to level the game with seven minutes to spare. Wolves eventually put themselves ahead with three minutes to go. Rayan Ait-Nouri played a wonderful ball through to substitute Hugo Bueno who slotted home clinically. That looked like the winning goal but it was not to be. Ellis Simms levelled deep into injury time with a powerful header moments before Haji Wright scored a dramatic last minute winner to complete a historic win for the Sky Blues. The American cut onto his right foot and curled a super effort into the bottom corner.

Player of the match - Jose Sa:

Jose Sa celebrates v Coventry (Marc Atkins via GettyImages)

I wanted to give it to a Coventry player but this man was superb. If it was not for Sa, Wolves could have easily conceded 5/6 goals. The Portuguese international made nine saves after picking up an injury in the first half.