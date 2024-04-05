Wolves host West Ham on Saturday, as Gary O'Neil's side look to put an end to their three-game streak without a win.

The Wanderers will be very keen to pick up a win, having won just a single game last month, and none of their last three in all competitions.

David Moyes' side have enjoyed a slightly better time of late, having lost just one of their last five games in all competitions, but the Irons have drawn three of these, dropping valuable points in the hunt for European football.

The last five meetings between these sides have all seen the home side win and keep a clean sheet, with Wolves winning two of these encounters and West Ham taking the other three.

A win could see Wolves move as high as high as seventh, and above West Ham, depending on other results and goal difference, while the Hammers will be looking to move above Man United into sixth, at least temporarily.

Team News

Wolves are currently experiencing an injury crisis in attack, but look to have a boost ahead of the game.

Hwang Hee-chang has returned to training ahead of the game, and could be involved though, after a long absence it remains to be seen if the South Korean will be thrown straight in or if he will be given a more gradual return.

Pedro Neto remains sidelined, and is expected to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a recurrence of a hamstring injury in Wolves' 2-1 win over Fulham last month.

O'Neil had been hopeful of having Jean-Ricner Bellegarde available for Wolves' game against Aston Villa last weekend, but the Frenchman has so far not resumed training and will not feature against West Ham.

Like Hwang, defender Craig Dawson has trained ahead of the game, but will be assessed ahead of the clash to determine whether or not he can be involved.

West Ham will be without goalkeeper Alphonse Areola for the trip to face Wolves, with the 31-year-old suffering a groin injury in their 4-3 loss against Newcastle last weekend.

Defender Nayef Aguerd is expected to undergo a late fitness test ahead of the game, with Moyes saying: "We're monitoring Nayef. We'll keep working with him and see if he's ready to be available."

In some positive news, the Hammers will have Edson Alvarez available for selection once again, after the Mexican served a two-game suspension for reaching ten yellow cards this season.

Likely Line-ups

Sá; Semedo, Kilman, Gomes, Bueno; Doherty, Lemina, Gomes, Aït Nouri; Sarabia; Cunha.

Fabianński; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Paquetá, Kudus; Antonio.

Key Players

Wolves - Matheus Cunha

Cunha has been a huge miss for Wolves during his absence, but the Brazilian finally looks to be back to near full fitness, and could have a huge impact against West Ham.

The 24-year-old is Wolves' second top scorer in the Premier League this season (with nine goals), and has also contributed six assists.

In his absence, alongside other attacking injuries, O'Neil had been forced to rely on youth players to fill the void in attack, meaning that Cunha's return will represent a huge boost for the Wanderers ahead of the run-in.

West Ham - Jarrod Bowen

Bowen has been in top form for West Ham this season, having scored a staggering 15 goals in the league already, while also assisting five.

He was recently rewarded for his excellent form with another England call-up, as he looks increasingly likely to be included in the Three Lions' European Championships (EUROs) squad this summer.

The winger will likely be excited at the prospect of coming up against a side who have conceded six goals in their last three games, as he looks to add to his season's tally, and the 27-year-old could well prove the difference against Wolves.

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

The game will be played at Wolves' home stadium, Molineux.

When is the match?

Saturday 6th April 2024, kickoff is at 15:00 BST.

How can I watch?

Due to the 3pm blackout, the game will not be televised in the United Kingdom. Highlights will however be posted to both clubs' YouTube channels shortly after full-time.