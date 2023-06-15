Wolves find out their Premier League 2023/24 fixtures

The Wolves team line up ahead of kick off at Arsenal on the final day of last season. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers will kick off their 2023/24 Premier League season away at Manchester United, with the game drawing the opening weekend to a close live on Sky Sports on Monday 14th August in an 8pm kick off.

The Red Devils did the double over Wolves last season with Julen Lopetegui’s side not managing to even score a goal against the Champions League side. They will be hoping to change that on the opening weekend this time around.

Wolves first game at home will be just five days later as they welcome Brighton to Molineux before they finish the month away at Goodison Park as they face Everton.

In September, the West Midlands club travel to Crystal Palace, before hosting Liverpool. Their first game against a newly promoted side then comes away at Luton Town as they travel to Kenilworth Road before welcoming the Champions of England and Europe, Manchester City, to Molineux on September 30th.

October kicks off with the first West Midlands derby of the season as Aston Villa visit Molineux before Wolves face AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle after the international break.

November is a pretty quiet month for Lopetegui's side as they travel away to Sheffield United and Fulham while also hosting Tottenham in between.

Fans will have to ready themselves for December with a bumper seven games taking place during the final month of 2023 including three trips to London. It all starts with a trip away to Arsenal before home games with Burnley and Nottingham Forest.

Wolves fans will then have a second December trip to the capital to look forward to as they play West Ham before hosting Chelsea two days before Christmas.

Boxing day sees a trip to Brentford before the year ends with a home game against Everton.

In sharp contrast to December, 2024 begins with just two games in January as the side from the Black Country travel to Brighton away before hosting Manchester United.

February sees another two trips to London for Wolves fans with away days at Chelsea and Tottenham combined with home fixtures against Brentford and Sheffield United.

As the season enters March, Wolves will have to navigate a tricky away game at Newcastle before back to back home games against Fulham and Bournemouth. March ends with the reverse fixture for the West Midlands Derby as Wolves travel to Villa Park on the 30th March.

In April, Wolves have two away games at Burnley and Nottingham Forest and welcome West Ham, Arsenal and Luton to the West Midlands.

Wolves have a particularly tricky end to the season and will be hoping not to find themselves in a relegation battle as their final three games of the season are Man City away, Crystal Palace home, before finishing the season at Anfield playing Liverpool.

Wolves fixtures in full

August

14th: Man United (A)

19th: Brighton (H)

26th: Everton (A)

September

2nd: Crystal Palace (A)

16th Liverpool (H)

23rd: Luton (A)

30th: Man City (H)

October

7th: Aston Villa (H)

21st: Bournemouth (A)

28th: Newcastle (H)

November

4th: Sheffield United (A)

11th: Tottenham (H)

25th: Fulham (A)

December

2nd: Arsenal (A)

5th: Burnley (H)

9th: Nottingham Forest (H)

16th: West Ham (A)

23rd: Chelsea (H)

26th: Brentford (A)

30th: Everton (H)

January

13th: Brighton (A)

30th: Man United (H)

February

3rd: Chelsea (A)

10th Brentford (H)

17th: Tottenham (A)

24th: Sheffield United (H)

March

2nd: Newcastle (A)

9th: Fulham (H)

16th: Bournemouth (H)

30th: Aston Villa (A)

April

2nd: Burnley (A)

6th: West Ham (H)

13th: Nottingham Forest (A)

20th: Arsenal (H)

27th: Luton Town (H)

May

4th: Man City (A)

11th: Crystal Palace (H)

19th: Liverpool (A)

Key dates for the diary

Opening day: Monday 14th August, Man United (A)

First home game: Saturday 19th August, Brighton (H)

West Midlands Derby: Saturday 7th October, Aston Villa (H)

Boxing Day: Tuesday 26th December, Brentford (A)

West Midlands Derby: Saturday 30th March, Aston Villa (A)

Final Day: Sunday 19th May, Liverpool (A)

