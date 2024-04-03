West Ham and Tottenham played out a 1-1 draw as the points were shared at the London Stadium.

Ange Postecoglou's faith in Brennan Johnson was repaid after the Welshman got Spurs off to the perfect start after just 5 minutes.

However, Kurt Zouma made it all even with a header from a corner, which ultimately concluded the contest.

Here are the player ratings from last evenings clash.

West Ham United

Lukasz Fabianski - 6/10

It would have been expected for him to be busier considering how much of the ball Spurs had. However, he wasn't troubled throughout and kept his cool to keep Udogie out in the later stages.

Vladimir Coufal - 5/10

Didn't look comfortable against Werner's pace in the early stages of the contest, which perhaps wasn't exploited enough by Tottenham

Kurt Zouma - 8/10

Great off-the-ball movement for his goal. However, there are question marks over his defensive position, which could have been better for Tottenham's opener.

Konstantinos Mavropanos - 8/10

Looked comfortable all evening and was part of an organized back four for West Ham who soaked up Tottenham's pressure.

Emerson - 5/10

He was never able to get the better of Brennan Johnson and struggled to deal with the threat Tottenham provided on the flanks.

Thomas Soucek - 7/10

Surprisingly weak in the air this evening; however, won 100% of his duels on the ground and performed well in front of the back four.

Lucas Paqueta - 7/10

Was great defensively this evening and perhaps didn't make the attacking impact he would have liked. Solid performance overall.

James Ward-Prowse - 6/10

Wasn't seen on the ball much in comparison to his midfield companions; however, he soaked up the Tottenham press well.

Jarrod Bowen - 7.5/10

His pace always posed an outlet and threat for West Ham. Managed to get an assist for the goal and overall was one of West Ham's better players. Created the most chances (3) of any player on the field.

Mohammed Kudus - 7/10

Started the game well and, like Bowen, provided an outlet with his pace. Perhaps didn't get the attacking impact he would have liked, but worked hard for the team and helped out defensively.​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​

Michail Antonio - 5/10

Had the fewest touches of any player on the field and was unable to impact the game. His finishing also left a lot to be desired.

Guglielmo Vicario - 8/10

Made some good saves in the second half to keep Spurs in the game and earn his side a point.

Pedro Porro - 6/10

He was positioned quite high up the field in order to give Spurs an attacking outlet, which worked on a few occasions, but his final ball lacked quality, and he was unable to really affect the game.

Cristian Romero - 7/10

Was strong in the air and kept Antonio quiet. Overall, a solid performance.

Micky van de Ven - 6/10

Allowed the ball to float over his head for the equaliser and never looked too comfortable dealing with Antonio, who wasn't having his finest day at the office.

Destiny Udogie - 7/10

Performed a similar role to Porro, and he deserves credit for not allowing Bowen to have a significant impact on the game. A solid defensive display.

Yves Bissouma - 6/10

Worked hard and completed the most passes in the match. However, he struggled in a battle sense in the middle of the field, losing 60% of his duels.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 6/10

Started particularly well and was great in the build-up to Tottenham's opener. However, as the game progressed, he was second best to Lucas Paqueta and struggled to really get a foothold.

Brennan Johnson - 8/10

Repaid the faith in Ange Postecoglou's decision to start him with the opening goal and looked to always be a threat with some dangerous balls into West Ham's penalty area.

James Maddison 5.5/10

Unable to have the effect he perhaps would have desired, only winning 56% of his duels on the ground, and was subbed off for the second game running when his squad were looking for a goal.

Timo Werner 7/10

Set up the opener exceptionally well and always looked to have the better of Coufal. However, he wasn't able to really have too much of an effect on the game after his early contribution.

Son Heung-min 5/10

An unusually quiet day at the office, as he was well handled by West Ham's back line.

Substitutes -

Pape Sarr - 6/10

Battled in midfield and was tidy with his passes.

Dejan Kulusevski 6/10

Created some half chances and could potentially be in contention to replace Maddison against Nottingham Forest in the number 10 role.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 6/10

Battled hard in midfield and was exactly what Spurs needed to maintain a sense of control in midfield.

Richarlison 5/10

Perhaps should have come on earlier and wasn't able to make an impact.