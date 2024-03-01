Wolves’ number eight received his first national team call-up for the Brazilian squad who face England and Spain in a pair of friendlies in late March 2024.

Joao Gomes was recently nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for February 2024 due to his impressive month, including a brace in a 2-1 win away at Tottenham.

After playing just 37 games for the West Midlands club, Gomes has emerged as a fan favourite early on in his Wolves career, and now with a national team call-up, his popularity will only increase.

Photo by: Franklin Jacome

Gomes started his footballing career at Flamengo as a child, and played in the Brazilian side’s youth setup for 11 years until 2020.

He made his first appearance for Flamengo, starting in a 4-1 home defeat in the Brazilian Serie A against Sao Paulo on November 1 2020.

The 23-year-old went on to play 117 games for Flamengo in just over two years, scoring three goals and becoming a regular starter.

Gomes’ time in Brazil arguably peaked in Flamengo’s Copa Libertadores victory in 2022, earning him a hero status at the club.

He also won the Copa do Brasil in 2022, the equivalent of the FA Cup, despite not being able to feature in the second leg of the final.

The midfielder was also featured in the Brazilian Serie A Team Of The Year for 2022.

Wolves

Malcolm Couzens Photo by:

After the impressive performances, Gomes earned himself a late January transfer window move to the Premier League after Wolves beat Lyon to his signature.

On January 30 2023, Gomes became a Wolverhampton Wanderers player, much to the delight of Wolves fans after a hashtag began trending on social media for Wolves to complete the signing.

His debut appearance was one to remember, coming on as a substitute in a 2-1 win away at Southampton on February 11 as Gomes scored the winner.

Gomes finished the season as mostly starting games as a substitute, before starting the 2023-24 season as a starter alongside midfield partner, Mario Lemina.

His second and third goals for Wolves came in the 2-1 victory away at Tottenham.

After the Premier League player of the month nomination, Gomes received his first national team call-up and will be hoping to win his first cap.

Gomes has not received overwhelming attention from bigger clubs, unlike teammates such as Pedro Neto and Rayan Ait-Nouri, however a national team call-up will inevitably come with an increase of attention.

Soon to play in a FA Cup quarter-finals, Wolves pushing for European football next season and now a Brazil call-up, Gomes will certainly be enjoying his football.