Aston Villa 4-1 West Ham: Douglas at the double puts Villa in top four

Leon Bailey of Aston Villa celebrates after scoring the team's fourth goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Ham United at Villa Park on October 22, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Aston Villa put on an amazing display as they thrashed West Ham 4-1 at Villa Park, to move within two points of the Premier League summit.

Goals from Ollie Watkins, Leon Bailey and a brace from Douglas Luiz were enough to secure Unai Emery's side three points. West Ham did grab a consolation goal through Jarrod Bowen but it wasn't enough to spark a comeback as Villa were rampant and asserted their dominance throughout the game.

Alphonse Areola of West Ham United reacts during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Ham United at Villa Park on October 22, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Story of the Match

Villa made a bright start to the game, they looked energetic in the early going. On the 12-minute mark, Alphonse Areola made an outstanding save from a Douglas Luiz strike, that looked like it was heading into the top right corner of the West Ham goal.

Villa continued to push forward as Ollie Watkins was found in the box in a great position, he took a great first touch but dragged his shot wide when it seemed harder to miss.

Douglas Luiz broke the deadlock just before the half-hour, as Ollie Watkins found him on the edge of the box and his low strike had Areola scrambling but the Frenchman could only get fingertips to it as it went into the back of the net. It was the Brazilian's sixth goal in six consecutive appearances at Villa Park which is a new club record.

Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Ham United at Villa Park on October 22, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

West Ham did have chances as James Ward-Prowse had a free-kick that was blocked by Pau Torres in the Villa wall. Then Lucas Paqueta had a chance but tried an overhead attempt instead of bringing the ball down and having a shot on goal.

But Villa had the better of the first half, they had the better chances and deservedly had the lead at the break.

Into the second half, it was more of the same for Aston Villa as they carried on their momentum from the first half. Five minutes into the second half, Edson Alvarez fouled Ezri Konsa in the box and allowed Villa to double their lead from the spot. Douglas Luiz stepped up and converted from 12 yards.

Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa scores the team's second goal from a penalty kick during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Ham United at Villa Park on October 22, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

But West Ham although they were down but were not out as Jarrod Bowen gave the Hammers hope of getting back into the game with a goal cutting in from the right.

Bowen's shot from the edge of the box deflected heavily off Pau Torres, and it went agonisingly past Emiliano Martinez, into the lower corner. With that goal, Bowen keeps up his streak of scoring in every away Premier League game this season for West Ham.

Jarrod Bowen (R) of West Ham United celebrates his goal with Edson Alvarez during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Ham United at Villa Park on October 22, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by West Ham United FC/Getty Images)

That seemed to spark West Ham into life as the Hammers were pushing for an equaliser and putting Villa under pressure in a brief 10-minute spell as Michail Antonio found some space to attack and fired a dangerous ball across the face of the goal with Matty Cash having to slide in to put it behind for a corner.

Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Ham United at Villa Park on October 22, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

But then Villa gave themselves some breathing room as with 15 minutes left to go Ollie Watkins got on the scoresheet and made it 3-1, the move started with Mohammed Kudus being unable to control a careless pass played by Pau Torres.

Picking up the loose ball, John McGinn blasted it over the top for Watkins. The English striker had a lot on his plate, but he managed to create space with a couple of stepovers before hammering the ball into the net from a rather tight angle.

Leon Bailey of Aston Villa celebrates after scoring the team's fourth goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Ham United at Villa Park on October 22, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Villa's day got better and better as substitute Leon Bailey got Villa's fourth goal with a brilliant finish. After Youri Tielemans' deft pass inside the area, he created space for himself and blasted the ball into the upper left corner.

The win moves Villa up to fifth in the table, and they have Luton and Nottingham Forest in their next two league games, these are games that Villa will be expected to win.

A bad day at the office for David Moyes and his side who now have just one win in their last five matches in the Premier League. The Hammers have Everton and Brentford up next in the League and they will be looking to pick up some points from these games.

Unai Emery, Manager of Aston Villa, reacts during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Ham United at Villa Park on October 22, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Emery Effect

The turnaround under Unai Emery is remarkable as we approach a year since he took over the club, Villa was one point above the Premier League relegation zone prior to Emery's first game in charge. However, he guided them to European qualification in the previous campaign, and they are currently again within one point of the spots in the Champions League.

Next for both sides is European games, Aston Villa host AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands on Thursday while West Ham travel to Greece to take on Olympiacos.

Player of the Match: Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa scores the team's third goal past Alphonse Areola of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Ham United at Villa Park on October 22, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Ollie Watkins proved to be a real handful today, causing the Hammers a lot of problems. Getting an assist and a goal, he is a player in form as he now has five goals and three assists in his last Premier League matches.