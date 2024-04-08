In what was expected to be a fairly comfortable away win, Sheffield United fought against the odds and picked up a draw against a typical below-par performance from Mauricio Pochettino's side.

From a jubilant win over Manchester United midweek, to dropped points away at a side sitting bottom of the league - Chelsea continue to show their inconsistencies.

The Blues went into half time having recorded just three shots, finishing the game with an xG (expected goals) of just 0.24 in comparison to Sheffield's 1.38.

The visitors pulled into the lead twice, thanks to goals from Thiago Silva and Noni Madueke.

The home side continued to fight and eventually got the equaliser through Oli McBurnie in the dying seconds of the game.

Here are four things we learned from yesterday's draw.

Chelsea's defensive woes continue to show

Now 52 goals conceded in the league this season, which is now five more than the tally recorded throughout the whole of last season (47).

Fingers will be pointed at Mauricio Pochettino and his Chelsea side who have failed to keep a clean sheet away from home since the start of October.

Since then they have conceded an average of two goals per game (24 in 12 games) on the road, which won't come as a surprise to some Chelsea fans who have had to see the likes of Axel Disasi playing as a right-back, let alone the injuries and constant reshuffle in defence.

The manner in which Pochettino's side conceded the two goals yesterday - Djordje Petrovic who was regarded at fault for the first and missed headers from Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile for the second.

It will certainly have to change and only for the better if Mauricio Pochettino is to remain in the job next season.

Lack of intensity from the Blues evident again

A theme that has been ever-present from Chelsea this season is the lack of intensity shown on and off the ball. It hasn't shown to be so much of a problem up against the top four, where the Blues have shown the levels of which they can perform at.

However, finishing the game with less shots than bottom of the league despite having 68% possession is a theme that the fans have been used to witnessing during the Pochettino reign.

A lack of determination albeit confidence was clear from the likes of Noni Madueke who despite getting on the scoresheet, received criticism online for the sheer passiveness and reluctance in taking on Auston Trusty and Jack Robinson.

He wasn't the only one though - all three centre-backs who were on the pitch showed no urgency on the ball which resulted in slow-paced attacks with a lack of movement ahead.

There have been several false downs this season and the lack of rhythm in each of them have been a significant factor as to why they struggle against the lesser sides.

Sheffield United might go down but certainly not without a fight

Chris Wilder's side currently sit on 16 points and look favourites to be the first confirmed as one of the three sides going down into the Championship.

However, they certainly won't go down without a fight and that was proved again yesterday.

A side that certainly lacks confidence, let alone the required level of ability for the Premier League. Yet outfought one of the most expensively assembled sides ever in Chelsea.

Disciplined, hard-work and resilience.

The base fundamentals needed from any team amongst quality were present from the home side yesterday.

Whether its too little too late at this stage in the season remains to be seen but it is a performance Wilder will certainly praise his players for.

Cole Palmer continues to shine

It has been quite the stellar season for the Englishman who seems to be scoring or assisting in each and every single game.

The wonder-kid currently sits on 16 goals and 9 assists in the Premier League this season which can be emphasised to greater effect when you consider he made his first appearance in a Chelsea shirt on Gameweek 7.

Palmer picked up a fine assist yesterday in build up to Noni Madueke's goal, despite a fairly average showing from the star man which only goes to show such high standards that he has set himself this season.

At just 21 years of age, he continues to be the face of the new Chelsea project. Moreso worrying, when you think of where the Blues would be in the league table without the £42m man.

