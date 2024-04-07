Oliver McBurnie scored an injury-time winner to salvage a point at home for Sheffield United against Chelsea.

It was Chelsea who took the lead early in the game when veteran defender Thiago Silva got on the end of a corner and extended his record as the Blues’ oldest-ever Premier League goal scorer.

Sheffield United got back into the game when a goalkeeping error from Chelsea keeper Djordje Petrovic allowed Jayden Bogle to sneak a shot in at the near post.

A second-half wonder strike from Noni Madueke was then cancelled out at the death by Oli McBurnie’s injury-time leveller.

Brighton’s defeat to Arsenal earlier in the day means that Chelsea remain above them in mid-table whilst Sheffield United are still rooted to last place and nine points from safety despite the late equaliser.

Story of the match

Mauricio Pochettino made three changes to his Chelsea side from their dramatic 4-3 injury-time win over Manchester United on Thursday night. Most notably a tweak to the frontline with Noni Madueke replacing Ukrainian international Mykhailo Mudryk.

Sheffield made two changes from their 3-1 loss at Anfield in midweek. Ben Osborn started in place of Vinicius Souza and Chilean Internation Bren Brereton Diaz replaced James McAtee.

It was an excellent start for the visitors who had over 70 percent of possession inside the opening quarter of an hour. Despite their dominance on the ball, they found the breakthrough as a result of a set piece.

In the 11th minute, Thiago Silva managed to sneak away from his defender and found himself unmarked on the penalty spot. He met the out-swinging cross from Connor Gallagher with a right-footed volley that gently rolled into the bottom left corner.

Thiago Silva celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Conor Gallagher (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Just ten minutes after scoring, the Brazilian defender sold his keeper Djordje Petrovic short with a terrible back pass and Sheffield forward Oli McBurnie intercepted. Fortunately for the Blues, he chose to lay it off to teammate Ben Brereton Diaz and his resulting shot was blocked by Moises Caicedo.

30 minutes in and the home side did eventually got their equaliser when Gustavo Harmer played a through ball to Jayden Bogle down the right. Instead of playing a pass across the six-yard box, he chose to shoot from a tight angle and snuck it past Petrovic at his near post.

Second half pressure from Sheffield United

The Blades entered half-time as the happier camp and took all that positive energy with them straight into the second half when Brereton Diaz crossed from the left and found McBurnie who headed just wide.

They continued to pile on the pressure when Oliver Arblaster played through Harmer on the edge of the box as he unleashed a thunderous first-time shot that flew just over the crossbar.

Sheffield were soon made to rue their missed chances as Chelsea regained the lead 20 minutes into the second half. Noni Madueke cut inside on his left foot and unlike his previous attempt, he kept his balance and smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Madueke scored his first league goal since the new year and in doing so gave Sheffield United the unwanted record of most goals conceded at home in Premier League history.

Sheffield United looked dead, buried and set for their 22nd loss of the season until McBurnie popped up in the 93rd Minute and met a flicked-on header from Cameron Archer by slotting it home from six yards out.

Player of the match: Noni Madueke

Noni Madueke celeberates his goal (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images) celeberates his goal (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Noni Madueke was Chelsea’s brightest attacker on the day and the most creative output. His goal in the second half was a momentum changer for the Blues and would have proved the winner had it not been for Oli McBurnie’s late goal.

Scoring his first Premier League goal in 2024, the 22-year-old England youth international is now on four goals for the season. A strong finish to his campaign could mean Chelsea will see a lot more of him over Ukrainian Mykhailo Mudryk.