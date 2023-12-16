Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United: Blues back to winning ways thanks to Palmer and Jackson goals

Second half goals from Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson handed Chelsea a much needed victory at home against Sheffield United.

The Blues dominated the first half but struggled to break down the Sheffield United defence. The Blades themselves had chances of their own as forward Cameron Archer came close on a few occasions. Meanwhile, for Chelsea, Nicolas Jackson's strike was inches wide of the target.

After the restart, however, Cole Palmer broke the deadlock for the home side, slotting home Raheem Sterling's cross. Sterling was involved again not long later as the winger set up Jackson at the back post to make it 2-0.

Victory for the Blues moves them back into the top half and five points off a European place whilst for Sheffield United, Chris Wilder's side remain rooted to the bottom.

Story of the Match

Following last Sunday's 2-0 defeat away at Everton, Mauricio Pochettino made five changes to the side. Goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic came in for his first Chelsea start in place of the injured Robert Sanchez.

Meanwhile, in defence, Marc Cucurella and Reece James were missing through injury with Levi Colwill and Axel Disasi coming into the back four. Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson replaced Enzo Fernandez and Armando Broja, who both dropped to the bench.

In his third match since returning as manager of Sheffield United, Chris Wilder made just two changes from their victory over fellow West London side Brentford. Left-back Max Lowe came in for Jack Robinson whilst William Osula made way for Oli McBurnie, who started up front for the Blades.

Chelsea started the game on the front foot but struggled to break down the Sheffield United low block in the early stages. The away side an opportunity to go in front when James McAtee played through Cameron Archer, whose effort was blocked.

Meanwhile, the Blues had their first effort on goal in the 15th minute when Conor Gallagher's strike was comfortable for 'keeper Wes Foderingham. However, the Blades continued to threaten on the break as Archer's curling strike deflected wide. The visitors were unable to threaten from the resulting corner.

In a match of very little chances created from both sides, Chelsea dominated on the possession front but struggled to test Foderingham in the Sheffield United goal. Pochettino's men had a half chance on 38 minutes when Moises Caicedo slid through Jackson but Foderingham came out early to clear away the danger.

With the first half heading towards an end, Jackson almost put Chelsea in front as the Senegalese forward saw his shot go wide on the edge of the area. The sides went in at the break goalless in what was a frustrating half of football for Chelsea whilst Sheffield United were very much still in the contest.

A much improved Blues performance

Chelsea created the first chance of the second half when Gallagher played Cole Palmer into the penalty area before seeing his shot blocked from close range. A goal was very much coming for the Blues.

On 54 minutes, Chelsea at last broke the deadlock. Raheem Sterling found space inside the 18-yard box before crossing to Palmer, who tapped the ball into an empty net. Despite a minor VAR check, the goal was given and Palmer celebrated his fifth Premier League strike of the season.

It soon got even better for Chelsea as just seven minutes later, it was 2-0. Following some excellent build-up play, the ball fell kindly to Sterling before crossing towards Jackson at the back post, who tapped home from close range.

Sterling almost added a third for the Blues but was denied by some excellent goalkeeping from Foderingham. Up the other end, Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic was called into action for the first time, keeping out Gustavo Hamer's free-kick.

The Blues continued to threaten and Gallagher had a chance to extend the lead with 11 minutes to go but fired over the bar. On 84 minutes, Palmer pushed forward down the right hand side before setting up substitute Armando Broja in the middle, who missed from close range.

Palmer almost netted his second of the afternoon when his free-kick was kept out by the goalkeeper before the rebound was wide by Jackson. However, despite not adding to their lead, Chelsea held on for a much needed three points.

Next up for Chelsea is a Carabao Cup quarter-final tie at home to Newcastle on Tuesday night whilst the Blades travel to Aston Villa next Friday.

Player of the match: Cole Palmer

