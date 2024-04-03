This week marked five years since Tottenham hosted their first game at their jaw dropping £1 billion stadium.

It’s fair to say that no one would have predicted what was soon to follow, surrounding not only the club but the entire sporting world.

Moving into the Stadium was meant to ignite a new era and identity to the club. Following on from a turbulent two-year spell at Wembley, fans were hoping that moving back to N17 would see the club return to the form they acquired in their final season at White Hart Lane - where they went unbeaten.

Since then, the club’s trajectory has certainly fallen below expectation.

The 2018/19 campaign was set to be a season of monumental transition, as the club experienced a major turning point in their history.

The frustration of constant setbacks to the stadium’s construction was quickly forgotten when the first game at Spurs' new home was announced against Crystal Palace, followed by an exciting run in until the end of the season.

It all started well, with Spurs winning each of their first four games without conceding, including a first leg victory over Manchester City in the Champions League quarter final- which they went on to win.

This led to the club’s first ever Champions league semi-final, a miraculous occasion supported by an incredible atmosphere, topped off with a tifo which read - ‘TO DARE IS TO DO.’

These South Stand displays have since become a tradition prior to big games.

Despite a terrific start to life in their new home, the side were unrecognisable at the beginning of the 2019/20 campaign. It seemed as though the hangover from losing the Champions League final combined with lack of squad investment, sparked a demise which soon after saw Mauricio Pochettino sacked after more than five years in charge.

Since then, Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte all attempted to tackle one of the hardest jobs in football to little success.

During this period, the squad experienced many departures, including the loss of record goal scorer Harry Kane.

In June 2023, Ange Postecoglou was appointed as the new manager of Tottenham and it finally seems as though the Australian has managed to steady the ship and is slowly but surely getting Spurs back on the right path, with a young, rejuvenated squad.

It’s no doubt going to be a tall order to get Spurs back to the levels of competing for the biggest titles, like they were in the late Pochettino era.

However, although the first half decade in the new stadium hasn’t been as successful as hoped, it has no doubt brought much entertainment and many thrilling matches.

Today we look back at some of the high and lows of the first five years at one of the Premier League’s most spectacular venues.

Best and Worst Moments

Best: Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City (April 2019)

During the tail end of the 2018/19 campaign, Tottenham had a lot to play for. Their Premier League form had declined in comparison to the start of the season but they were well in the thick of the top four race and more importantly, the club had reached a Champions League quarter final for just the second time in their history.

They hosted tournament favourites Manchester City - who had became the Premier League's first ever centurions the year before. Clearly, Spurs had to pull off an incredible underdog story to beat Pep Guardiola's City over two legs.

Early spells of the opening fixture were predictable, with City dominating possession, aiming to pick apart the Spurs defence. It didn't take long - after just 10 minutes, VAR ruled that Raheem Sterling's shot deflected off the arm of Danny Rose and City were awarded with a penalty.

It seemed that Spurs would be at a huge disadvantage very early on in the tie but club captain, Hugo Lloris, made a remarkable save from Sergio Aguero's penalty to send the home crowd into elation.

After this, Tottenham seemed to settle, creating more chances of their own, looking to catch City on the break, while preventing them for scoring an away goal.

However, shortly into the second half, Pochettino's side took a major blow. Harry Kane, who went on to become the Premier League's second highest goal scorer ever, was taken off due to injury.

With Tottenham's main goal threat no longer in the side, they were desperate for someone to step and score the goal which had eluded the fixture.

Up stepped Son Heung-Min.

In the 78th minute the South Korean seemed to have squandered his chance after losing control of the ball at the byline, on the right side of Ederson's goal. But Son regained control, cut back inside and struck a left footed shot low and hard into the bottom left corner.

The fans erupted into ecstasy and Spurs managed to hold on to their slender lead despite a nervy final 15 minutes. Although they were unbeaten up until this point, it was beating a team of City’s calibre that really proved that the new stadium had the potential to be a fortress.

What enhances this match, is knowing what followed in the second leg.

A thrilling, chaotic goal fest- which saw Spurs lose 4-3 at the Etihad, but progress on away goals, in one the Champions league’s most memorable matches of all time.

Worst: Tottenham 2-7 Bayern Munich (October 2019)

Just four months after reaching the Champions League final, the mood was far different at Tottenham. The club had had their worst start to a season in many years and pressure was increasing on Pochettino.

Spurs were in a comfortable position in their Champions League group and were set to host one of the competitions elite, Bayern Munich, offering a chance to revitalise their season against a top opponent.

It started well, Spurs pressed high in the early stages and their efforts were rewarded with a goal from Son and things looked promising, however, it didn't last.

Bayern's squad featured an abundance of talent and they quickly grew into the game. Shortly before half time, a quick-fire double from Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski meant the visitors led at the break.

The home fans were expecting a response but things were about to get far worse. Bayern came out all guns blazing and the Spurs defence capitulated, conceding two more goals in quick succession.

To rub salt in the wounds, it was former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry who tore through the backline ruthlessly.

The stadium quickly started to empty and Bayern went on to demolish Spurs 7-2, with Gnabry scoring four, inflicting Tottenham's biggest ever home defeat.

Best: Tottenham 5-0 Burnley (December 2019)

Although the sacking of Pochettino and the hiring of Mourinho failed to work out in the long run, Tottenham certainly experienced a new manager bounce after hiring the decorated Portuguese manager.

A 5-0 victory over Burnley may not go down in the Premier League history books but it was the manner of the win which made this game so memorable for Spurs fans.

Mourinho's side took the lead early with a 30-yard wonder strike from Kane, who slammed a right-footed shot into the top left corner emphatically and Spurs continued to be clinical.

The hero of the 2018/19 Champions League semi-final, Lucas Moura, doubled Spurs' lead soon after with a tap-in from close range.

Burnley looked shell-shocked and Spurs continued to create chances, looking to kill the game before half time and so they did in remarkable fashion.

Son collected the ball on the edge of his own area and dribbled forward, looking for options either side. Suddenly, demonstrating an injection of pace to avoid incoming challenges, Son accelerated into the space as he bypassed Burnley players. Anticipation was building among the fans as the South Korean burst past helpless Burnley defenders.

Finally, Son found himself isolated and through on goal. The Spurs winger decelerated as he approached Nick Pope and calmly curled the ball past the English goalkeeper and ran off to celebrate with the Spurs fans, who were in disbelief at the unique skill that had just been demonstrated by their star player.

Son's goal would earn him the Puskas award and it will forever be remembered as one of the Stadium's most iconic moments.

Things only got better for the rampant home side. Kane added a fourth 10 minutes after the break, with another beautiful effort from the edge of the box to the top left corner.

To round things off, Moussa Sissoko, who was becoming a fan favourite after two difficult years at Tottenham, scored his side's fifth.

A faultless display with some world class finishes, will go down as a fine memory for those who were there to witness this scintillating victory.

Worst: Tottenham 0-3 Manchester United (October 2021)

Nuno Espirito Santo's short spell in charge came to a miserable conclusion when his side were dispatched 3-0 at home by Manchester United.

The former Wolves manager was under heavy pressure prior to the game, after fans had grown extremely impatient and aggravated with the poor performances, after a poor opening nine matches.

Tottenham failed to cause United any real issues and started to get pegged back as they struggled to keep possession. Not long before half time, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a sublime volley to add to Tottenham's woes.

Very little response was shown in the second half and Espirito Santo's doom looked to be sealed as the home side displayed their disgust at the substitution of Lucas Moura with a chorus of boos.

United went on to score another two goals, while Spurs looked completely out of ideas - showing no creativity or spark in attack while being lacklustre and disorganised defensively.

This match will no doubt be remembered as a low point in the clubs recent history and was a wake up call for Chairman Daniel Levy, demonstrating that major investment was required.

Best: Tottenham 3-0 Arsenal (May 2022)

Although it ended on a sour note, Conte undoubtedly breathed life back into Spurs after he replaced Espirito Santo just ten games into the 2021/22 campaign.

The Italian manager had addressed Tottenham's main problem, which was lack of goals, and had managed to get Spurs scoring again resulting in them climbing up the table to come in sight of Champions League qualification.

No matter what the context, the North-London derby is always a fierce and violent encounter, with many believing it is the best rivalry in English football.

However, there was no doubt that on this occasion that a fourth spot up for grabs added fuel to the fire, with just three games to go.

It was a cagey contest to begin with, with excitement turning to nerves as Arsenal started the better of the two sides.

Soon though, Tottenham started to gain control, as they were roared on by a raucous home crowd, and were awarded a penalty midway through the first half, after an erratic challenge from Cedric Soares on Son.

Inevitably, Kane, the fixtures record goal scorer, converted from the spot. Things went from bad to worse for the Gunners as Rob Holding received a second yellow card for an elbow on Son.

Tottenham were quick to capitalise on their man advantage, as Rodrigo Bentancur leapt highest from a Spurs corner to direct the ball towards the far post where Kane was waiting to pounce once again, making it 2-0 before half time.

Tottenham pursued a third right from the get go and it took just 75 seconds for Son to chip the ball into the top right corner, following some disastrous defending from the deteriorating Arsenal defence.

Bragging rights in the North London derby are always a major highlight of the season and this result brought Tottenham to within one point of Arsenal, with two games to go.

In the end, it was Conte's side who clinched fourth spot after Arsenal dropped points once again and in doing so, allowed Spurs to finish above them for a sixth consecutive season.

More Memories to be Made

Now, with Ange Postecoglou in charge, Tottenham fans are being treated to some of the best football since the days of Mauricio Pochettino, as a high pressing and attacking philosophy calls North London home once more.

With this season's North London derby still to be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium later this month, as well as the prospect of the return of Champions League football next season to N17, Spurs fans can be sure that more memories will be made in their now five year-old home.