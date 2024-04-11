The good, the bad, the ugly - Jurgen Klopp's waning treble dream

Liverpool's hopes of giving Jurgen Klopp a dream send-off this season are teetering on the edge of collapse as a self-destructive week saw the Reds react to a 2-2 draw against Manchester United by falling to a joint-heaviest 3-0 home defeat in European competition to Atalanta.

The midweek dismantling added salt to the wounds after the Reds lost top spot of the Premier League last weekend as a potential treble slips further into the distance.

But while the football world was shook to its core, and newspapers chomped at the bit of a narrative that suited rival jubilation in the face of Liverpool hurt, the bigger picture must be looked at, just as it needed to at the start of the week.

Indeed, a scoreline of such gulf in a week with such significance is nearly never a plus point. However, more meets the eye than a disaster.

A story of freak results, lessons not being learnt, good but ineffective spells, perspective, and positions of familiarity make for a complex situation to decipher - with both positives and negatives to explore for what's to come in Liverpool's farewell two months under Klopp.

The good

The salient positive in all of this is that Liverpool, simply, are 'still in it'. As captain Virgil Van Dijk said ahead of kickoff in the Europa League quarter-final, whilst also reflecting on the weekend: "Some perspective needs to be put on our season"

"We're joint-top on points in the Premier League, in the last eight of the Europa League, and have already won one trophy (Carabao Cup against Chelsea) so far."

Realistically, only one thing has changed since then, and that is that the battle to find themselves in the next round of Europe has become a whole lot harder.

But think Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, and Newcastle, and you get just a handful of times Klopp's mentality monsters have proven what they are capable of.

In the Jurgen Klopp era, the never-say-die theme, which has personified Liverpool at their best, has been consistent throughout. So much so that no matter how miraculous a comeback must be - once completed, it ceases to surprise.

The Reds have picked up more points from losing positions than any of their rivals in the Premier League this season with 15 victories, and although a four-goal deficit in Bergamo seems extraordinary, it's not beyond reach for this side.

Klopp has been given the keys to the city for the plotline of turning Liverpool and everyone associated from doubters into believers. And, anyway, the last time these two sides met in Italy, the Reds ran out 5-0 victors...

Adding to the hope, Liverpool - unlike with other comebacks that have been manoeuvred without key players - have been relieved by positive news radiating from the treatment room.

Diogo Jota made a late cameo in midweek, while Stefan Bajcetic and Trent Alexander-Arnold were unused substitutes. Elsewhere, Alisson has returned to training and will be back in contention soon.

Not only does this news spell danger for Atalanta, but a near-fully fit Liverpool team should bring about a closely-contested title race.

For many onlookers, Liverpool's title chances have come as a surprise given their injury crisis. But since now that they still find themselves level with Arsenal on points, the return of key faces will only improve the Reds' chances of securing the title.

Ahead of the club's Europa League clash with Atalanta on Thursday night, Klopp told TNT Sports: "At the start of 2023-24 season, nobody saw us as title contender for the Premier League.

"But now we're told we have everything to lose. I don't understand it."

Moreover, the very fact Liverpool are in a title race, and were in with a chance of a quadruple just a couple of weeks ago during their transition season, is yet again a testament to their departing head coach's immortal legacy.

In nine years, he has revolutionised the club on and off the pitch, winning everything there is to win. Even in his darkest moments, Klopp has found a light at the end of the tunnel.

Right now feels like one of those moments. No win in two games in the crunch point of his final season isn't how it was supposed to end.

But the Reds will rise again - hopefully against Crystal Palace on Super Sunday. Just as he has done throughout his tenure, Klopp has found a way to get the best out of his players time and time again.

This was, once more, a ray of light in an otherwise starless night on Thursday.

Winning the possession game, while carving several clear-cut opportunities throughout the ninety minutes, suggest that a 3-0 scoreline wasn't representative of the performance.

By no means was it a good showing, but judgements made about it being Klopp's worst game at Liverpool's helm were foolhardy and quick to turn a blind eye to good moments.

In particular, Cody Gakpo's performance was as good as any he has exhibited in a Red shirt.

The Dutchman has been criticised of late for his sloppiness on the ball, slow reaction time, and his bad habits of never looking up to pick his moments from both a creative and finishing standpoint.

Nonetheless, he showed up against Atalanta. Playing with freedom, he created the most chances (5), created the most big chances (2), completed the most dribbles (5), and won the most duels (11) of any Liverpool players.

Gakpo epitomised his manager's wherewithal of getting the best out of his players, no matter how long it takes, and that will continue to show from now until the end of the season as the German finds remedies to the wheels coming off.

The bad

It's not difficult to work out that the bad outweighs the good. Naturally, any week that entails a side potentially giving up two shots at silverware is unacceptable.

Even worse, though, is the manner in which it came. Seemingly, no lesson was learnt from the Old Trafford draw, and that is a damning indictment of this Liverpool team - one that is so used to winning comfortably or inevitably finding a way of doing so eventually.

The catalyst to United's turnaround last Sunday was a combination of Liverpool's glaring failure to score as much as they should have after controlling the tie and their costly disorganisation when playing out from the back.

In the first half, the Reds racked up 14 shots to the Red Devil's blank canvas. But upon the restart for the second period, they were made to rue their missed chances.

From Jarrell Quansah's careless pass across the face of goal, United were gifted a lifeline when Bruno Fernandes smashed the ball from afar into the back of the net with his first touch.

Kobbie Mainoo would then curl a speculative shot beyond Caiomhe Kelleher before Mohamed Salah's penalty late on saved any further blushes.

How things unfolded does not bode well for Liverpool. But a repeat rendering five days later at Anfield is borderline tragic for a team described by many as having the best defence and attack in the country.

Against Atalanta, Liverpool conjured 19 shots, finding the target on five occasions. But, like on Sunday, they weren't able to capitalise when at the crest of their rhythm.

Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez, and Harvey Elliott all had their moments in the first period, before Salah and Co. continued the trend after the break.

Question marks are then raised as to how many natural finishers Liverpool actually have in their artillery. Sure, Nunez, Salah, and Gakpo have shared a lot of goals this season - but they all seem to need far too many openings before making it matter.

Diogo Jota, with his 18 goal involvements in 1,500 minutes this season, is far more efficient than his other attacking teammates. The Portuguese makes his chances count, despite suffering from injuries often.

Klopp has been praised this season for changing games with inspiration from the bench. Another point that goes into the 'bad', however, is the player's inability to stake a claim when given a start.

Similarly to the opening game in the Europa League campaign all the way back in September against LASK - and as has been the case on plenty of occasions since - a heavily rotated lineup has almost always had to rely on late changes to see them through.

With this situation, it's not Klopp's to handle. But for his successor, they are handed a conundrum in selection. The case, potentially, is that Liverpool lack depth.

Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, and Endo have all been good acquistions, or at least shown signs of what they can bring to the team.

But the reality is that just as many players left the Reds in the summer, leaving the squad size just as small as it was when an injury hit side struggled 12 months ago.

In some ways, it's a miracle that Liverpool find themselves in this position in the first place.

Still, there is so much more business to be done in the transfer market, and the void Milner and Henderson have left when rotation is needed is far greater than anyone would like to admit.

These are two players, alongside Kop-favourite Roberto Firmino, who would bring leadership and humility to weakened lineups, ensuring standards never dropped.

Under Klopp, some players are showing some complacency. It might not be a popular statement, but the club seems to need fresh impetus from the top.

A new era come this summer will see new faces, new direction, and a new beginning to hopes and expectations.

The ugly

In a world where clocks can't be turned back and farewell means farewell, Liverpool Football Club is entering its final two months under the beloved tutelage of Jurgen Norbert Klopp.

There will be a time, in the not so distant future, where victory fist pumps, comedic post-match interviews, and the famous hugs will become just another part of the club's history.

A golden era of a first Premier League trophy in 30 painful years, a sixth Champions League hoist, Club World Cup, Super Cup, two League Cups, and an FA Cup will come to an end in May.

If the Reds fail to turnaround a harrowing Europa League scoreline, and they stall in their pursuit of keeping pace with Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League, Klopp's fairytale finish will be bittered.

Of course, he will be loved eternally. But that ‘normal one' interview that welcomed him to Anfield in October 2015 deserves to be followed up by a heroes send-off nine years on.

Nobody can be absolutely certain what the future holds. The success may well continue with Michael Edwards' return as managing director being marked by the recruitment of Bournemouth scouting duo Richard Hughes and Mark Burchill.

But, again, whoever takes control of the dressing room will be faced with the glaring problem that they just aren't Klopp.

Starting Sunday, Liverpool on and off the pitch must respond - and quickly. Anything but victory against Crystal Palace, the team Klopp has won against the most, and they will class this marshy week as a total collapse.

Success next season, or in any campaign that follows, will almost certainly come with a cloud of regret hanging aloft. Klopp has done so much for Liverpool, and one last victorious fist pump is more than deserved.

In the Liverpudlian capital of Ireland, Dublin's stage can't be any better setting for the German helmsman's final undulating wave goodbye.

But as time ticks away without cease, the potential of such happenings fades faster. This, this really is an ugly ending to an otherwise herculean legacy that he has built.