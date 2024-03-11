It was during the second half, with the scoreline at one goal apiece, that Jarell Quansah stepped out of central defence with the ball at his feat.

The 21-year-old was a picture of composure as he strode forward, shoulders back, head up and the ball under close control. That he was running at Manchester City appeared to make no difference at all.

This was during a period in the game that Liverpool were on top and had Pep Guardiola’s team on the ropes, and Quansah’s confidence to take responsibility with a positive run epitomised the team’s overall approach.

The move may have come to nothing but did serve to underline Quansah’s meteoric rise. A year ago he was starting for Bristol Rovers in a 3-1 victory over Forest Green in front of less than 5,000 spectators at the New Lawn. Now, here he was, taking the game to the reigning Premier League champions.

Quansah also played his part in minimising the impact of Erling Haaland. Again, he benefitted from having Virgil van Dijk alongside him, and the Liverpool captain was at his imperious best on Sunday afternoon.

A starting defence featuring Quansah, Connor Bradley and No.2 goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher for a pivotal title clash with City would have been unthinkable not too long ago — but injuries have forced Jurgen Klopp’s hands this season more than during any other of his Anfield reign, and it is testament to those players that they have stepped up so assuredly.

Kelleher made a handful of crucial saves (a particularly notable one from Phil Foden) and Bradley also kept Julian Alvarez in check down the wing. But it was Quansah, who has so far been the quiet success story of Liverpool’s season, who seemed to relish the big occasion more than most.

This was the defender’s ninth league appearance and his 23rd of the campaign across all competitions. His first Premier League outing came at Newcastle United in August when Van Dijk was sent off in the first half and Klopp turned to the youngster in his hour of need.

It is fair to say that Quansah has not let his manager down since. Yet, it would be more accurate to say that with every passing game it’s evident that Klopp has unearthed a gem.

Calm centre-back appears so assured

On Sunday, Ibrahima Konate had failed to recover from a hamstring injury, thus allowing the Warrington-born Quansah the biggest moment of his career to date with a start against City. The biggest compliment that could be paid is that no Liverpool fan in Anfield appeared to panic over his inclusion.

Throughout the 90 minutes, the 20-year-old was a calm and confident presence. It was a performance that bellied his experience. City had England’s best centre-back (cum-midfielder) in their ranks in John Stones, who scored the visitors’ first-half goal, and the similarities in the pair’s styles were hard to ignore.

Quansah’s passing is progressive, his runs with the ball gain yards and his ability to hold a high defensive line and operate as a cohesive unit mean that he has all the facets to be a great modern-day defender. He is able to combine that with a no-nonsense approach and the willingness to improve.

“I didn’t have the perfect game, but I’m striving to be good,” he said after the match. “We didn’t win the game, we didn’t keep the clean sheet, so I’m aspiring to be better.”

Quansah completed more passes than any Liverpool player on Sunday, made the joint-most recoveries and won 100 per cent of his aerial duels. If Van Dijk was the home team’s best performer, then his defensive partner was not far behind.

Playing alongside Van Dijk is also helping improve Quansah’s game. There are few better to learn from and the signs are that Quansah, who joined Liverpool aged five, is already tapping into the captain’s wealth of knowledge and experience.

Van Dijk is often seen talking to Quansah during games and, away from matches, he has offered advice and helped develop the positional side of his younger partner’s game.

Klopp has been proud with how the Liverpool academy have assisted with his team’s efforts this term. There will be no one who he is more grateful for than Quansah.