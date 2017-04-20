Man United 2-1 Anderlecht (3-2 agg): Rashford the saviour again

Marcus Rashford came to Manchester United's rescue as they advanced to the UEFA Europa League semi-finals, defeating RSC Anderlecht 2-1 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate.

The young striker struck a vital winner two minutes into the second period of extra time to ensure that the Red Devils advanced in a game that was energy sapping for every single player, and supporter.

United took the lead in the game early on when Henrikh Mkhitaryan finished off a great move to give Jose Mourinho's side the perfect start at Old Trafford.

Sofiane Hanni though struck and equaliser just after the half-hour mark to get the visitors right back in the game but Rashford scored in extra time to send United through. Mourinho will be worried, though, after Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic went off injured.

Visitors started strong but fell behind to an early Mkhitaryan goal

The first half started with the visitors taking the game to United. The final ball let the Belgian side down. A swift counter attack from United in the tenth minute flipped the game on its head momentarily.

Paul Pogba was instrumental in the move as his perfect through ball found Rashford, who in turn found Mkhitaryan just inside the box in the space and the midfielder smashed the ball home to give the home side just what they wanted and needed.

The confidence then started to show in the United players after the goal and they almost doubled their lead on two occasions but for brilliant saves from Rubén Martínez , denying Pogba and Jesse Lingard.

Marcos Rojo was forced off injured midway through the first half and from there, he half turned on its head once more.

Hanni scores crucial equaliser

The visitors regained their early confidence in the game as Frank Acheampong found himself through on goal after a mistake in the United defence. His shot was brilliantly saved by Sergio Romero.

It didn't matter, though, as a couple of minutes later, the Belgians did get a crucial equaliser when Hanni stuck the ball home after Youri Tielemans first effort was deflected onto the crossbar.

Hanni's strike cancelled out the away goal that United had netted in the first leg. The Reds had to be more careful in the second half with that away goal advantage knocked off.

United tried to get themselves back in front before half-time but they couldn't break through a stubborn Anderlecht defence who now had something to hang onto going into the second half.

Same old story for United in the second half

The second half started with United on the attack with Luke Shaw going on a mazy run into the box before delivering a great cross across the goal. Lingard got a slight touch but excellent defending saw minimal contact and it veered wide.

Rashford went close soon after. When a good knock down from Ibrahimović found the striker but he put his shot wide under no pressure.

Rashford then wasted a glorious chance on the break when United cleared a corner and the striker went through on goal. A heavy touch around the keeper meant he couldn't put the ball in the net.

The chances kept coming and going for United in the second half as a good knock down from Marouane Fellaini found Ibrahimović in the box but the striker saw his shot saved by Ruben, who over the two legs was the Belgian side's best player.

Mourinho's men kept going right to the end of the half without much luck and with the last action of the second half, Ibrahimović landed awkwardly and had to be stretchered off as the game went into extra-time.

Rashford to the rescue for the hosts

The first period of extra-time came and went in a short period of time as United had all of the ball and kept pressing but some last-ditch defending from the visitors kept the home side out, particularly from the superb Spajic.

Then with the last kick of the first period of extra time, United had a real scare when Tielemans hit a shot towards goal which Romero spilt. Fortunately for the home side, the 'keeper reacted well to redeem himself as the game went into the second period of extra time.

Finally then, after all of United's efforts to get a second goal for so long, it came two minutes into the second period of extra time when a long ball into the box was nodded down by Fellaini into the path of Rashford, who turned his defender and via a very slight deflection, the ball went into the back of the net.

After the goal, United sat back and defended what they had and managed to win a tie that they dominated throughout and booked their place in the semi-final draw on Friday.