Classic matches revisited: Barcelona 1-1 Sevilla - Ronaldinho makes home debut in unique circumstances
Given Ronaldinho's infamous party lifestyle, it's somewhat fitting that he once got to dazzle and amaze under the early morning lights.

A lover of life, to say the least, there were infinite tales of the Brazilian stumbling into training sleepy eyed and hungover throughout his illustrious career.

Given that, he may well have been left somewhat irked when, in 2003, he took a night off partying in order to make his Nou Camp debut amongst the masses, a little past midnight. 

An argument with Sevilla, and compromise

Joan Laporta famously won the Barcelona presidency off the back of a promise to sign David Beckham, leaving him both unpopular and frustrated as rivals Real Madrid snuck in ahead of the Catalans to gain Beckham's signature in 2003.

Also unhappy at Manchester United for sanctioning the Beckham sale to Madrid, following what Barca believed was a gentleman's agreement between clubs, they went to seek revenge.

Taking United's planned Beckham replacement from Paris Saint-Germain, Ronaldinho arrived at the Nou Camp for what was then a heavily expensive €27 million.

Ronaldinho made his competitive Barcelona debut away at Athletic Bilbao, with a modest impact from the new signing seeing Frank Rijkaard record a 1-0 win in his first game as boss, Philipp Cocu the scorer.

Despite the new manager and that Cocu goal, there was only one individual that the Nou Camp crowd were interested in seeing as they awaited their first home game of the season, scheduled to be played against Sevilla on September 3, 2003. 

There was one snag with that though, the international break.

By that point in time, World Cup winner Ronaldinho was an intergral part of the Brazil squad, with the Selecao demanding that he join up with them for a game against Ecuador in the week following. 

With an evening kick-off scheduled for the Sevilla game, Brazil demanded that Ronaldinho miss the game as flying him out afterwards would disrupt their plans.

Barcelona pleaded with Sevilla to change the date of the game, only for the president of the Andalusians, Jose Maria del Nido, to firmly deny their request.

Disappointed but still trying to salvage the situation for their expectant fans, Barcelona came up with a creative idea.

Kick-off, changed to 00:05.

Indeed, five minutes past midnight. Getting the go-ahead from those who deal with such things in Spain, Barcelona readied their fans for a very early/late start. 