Classic matches revisited: Barcelona 1-1 Sevilla - Ronaldinho makes home debut in unique circumstances

Given Ronaldinho's infamous party lifestyle, it's somewhat fitting that he once got to dazzle and amaze under the early morning lights.

A lover of life, to say the least, there were infinite tales of the Brazilian stumbling into training sleepy eyed and hungover throughout his illustrious career.

Given that, he may well have been left somewhat irked when, in 2003, he took a night off partying in order to make his Nou Camp debut amongst the masses, a little past midnight.

An argument with Sevilla, and compromise

Joan Laporta famously won the Barcelona presidency off the back of a promise to sign David Beckham, leaving him both unpopular and frustrated as rivals Real Madrid snuck in ahead of the Catalans to gain Beckham's signature in 2003.

Also unhappy at Manchester United for sanctioning the Beckham sale to Madrid, following what Barca believed was a gentleman's agreement between clubs, they went to seek revenge.

Taking United's planned Beckham replacement from Paris Saint-Germain, Ronaldinho arrived at the Nou Camp for what was then a heavily expensive €27 million.

Ronaldinho made his competitive Barcelona debut away at Athletic Bilbao, with a modest impact from the new signing seeing Frank Rijkaard record a 1-0 win in his first game as boss, Philipp Cocu the scorer.

Despite the new manager and that Cocu goal, there was only one individual that the Nou Camp crowd were interested in seeing as they awaited their first home game of the season, scheduled to be played against Sevilla on September 3, 2003.

There was one snag with that though, the international break.

By that point in time, World Cup winner Ronaldinho was an intergral part of the Brazil squad, with the Selecao demanding that he join up with them for a game against Ecuador in the week following.

With an evening kick-off scheduled for the Sevilla game, Brazil demanded that Ronaldinho miss the game as flying him out afterwards would disrupt their plans.

Barcelona pleaded with Sevilla to change the date of the game, only for the president of the Andalusians, Jose Maria del Nido, to firmly deny their request.

Disappointed but still trying to salvage the situation for their expectant fans, Barcelona came up with a creative idea.

Kick-off, changed to 00:05.

Indeed, five minutes past midnight. Getting the go-ahead from those who deal with such things in Spain, Barcelona readied their fans for a very early/late start.

Kit Kats and glad rags

Naturally, Barcelona were met with some opposition by fans that simply preferred a good night's sleep than watching their new superstar in the floodlit flesh.

What's the solution for that?

Actimel, Kit Kat and Doritos, apparently.

Indeed, 30,000 Actimel drinks, 100,000 Kit Kats and 25,000 bags of Doritos were ordered especially to keep fans awake during the clash, as if Ronaldinho wasn't good enough to do that on his own.

Lining up in front of over 90,000 fans in the red and blue, Ronnie and his teammates knew that they weren't in for an easy night's work, with that Sevilla team including the likes of Julio Baptiste, Jose-Antonio Reyes and Dani Alves.

Sevilla, who would go on to finish in the UEFA Cup spot's that season, stunned the Nou Camp with the opening goal.

With Arsene Wenger presumably watching, Jose-Antonio Reyes' strike gave the visitors a lead, the Nou Camp falling silent alongside the rest of a soundly sleeping Barcelona.

Ronaldinho, as ever, showed nice touches and footwork alongside the likes of Xavi and Carlos Puyol, but was unable to make his mark in the first-half.

A debut goal to remember, if you were awake

That soon changed as the players came out for the second-half, Ronaldinho determined to turn things around.

Sevilla were equally determined to hold onto, and perhaps even double, their lead, keeping the pressure up by winning a 58th minute corner.

Victor Valdes, not known for his great stature, clung onto the ball in and quickly looked at an advancing Ronaldinho, throwing the ball out.

Collecting the ball in his own half with a deft touch, Ronaldinho started surging forward. Beating Marti with a subtle drop of the right shoulder, he then breezed past Javi Casquero with elegance.

Driving into the opposite half, there were still men to beat in order to set up a one vs one, but Ronaldinho had seen enough of that.

Thirty yards out, unleashing a shot with an uncharacteristic amount of power, the Brazilian and his delighted crowd watched in delight as it rocketed in off the underside of the bar at 1:30 am.

Turning things around with that piece of quality, Barcelona fought back valiantly to turn the screw on Sevilla in the final third of the game and were eventually left feeling that the 1-1 draw had seen them let two points slip, rather than gain one.

But, whilst that point helped Sevilla squeeze Atletico Madrid out of the UEFA Cup spots at the end of the season (they'd go on to win the competition), Barcelona remember the game not as a point gained, but as another star born in the bastion of footballing talent that is the Nou Camp.

Injury before greatness in 'what happened next?'

Unfortunately for Ronaldinho and Barcelona, he wasn't able to push on immediately from that first goal, injury keeping him out of the side during the first-half of the season as Barca slumped to 12th in the league.

His return acted as a catalyst for an upward turn in form though, Barcelona losing just two league games in the second-half of the season to finish second in the league, Ronaldinho finishing top scorer with 22 in all competitions.

Having been runners up in the debut season, the attacking midfielder led his side to a league title win in 2004/05 whilst picking up a Balon d'Or at the back end of 2004.

He'd repeat the feat a year later, Barcelona winning the league again complimenting his World Player of the Year award, but going one better as he aided the Catalan side to a Champions League win - beating Arsenal in the final.

More success and goals would come in Spain before a move back to his homeland was preceded by a three year spell in Italy with AC Milan.

The history books in one hundred years may simply see Ronaldinho as something of a baton-passer to the Lionel Messi's and Cristiano Ronaldo's of today.

However, performances like in that midnight game against Sevilla show that he was much more than that.

