Sporting Lisbon vs. Tottenham: UEFA Champions League Preview, Matchday 2, 2022

With their wins last Wednesday, Sporting Lisbon and Tottenham have given themselves a three point gap to protect over Eintracht Frankfurt and Marseille in Group D of the UEFA Champions League. Tomorrow evening, for the first time ever, the two teams will lock horns in a competitive fixture.

Richarlison's late double strike last week gave Tottenham a hard-fought win over Marseille. After a poor first half, Chancel Mbemba's sending off made the host's evening significantly easier. The Brazilian put away his two headed chances in the 76th and 81st minutes, in his first ever European competition appearance.

It has been a successful start on both fronts for tomorrow's visitors. An unbeaten start to 2022/23 for Tottenham leaves them just one point off top spot in the Premier League. Going back to the end of last season, their unbeaten league streak now stands at 12 games - reflecting their significant improvement, since the appointment of Antonio Conte.

It has not been as smooth of a start for Sporting. So far this season, they have already suffered league defeats away at Porto and, more surprisingly, at home against GD Chaves. As a result, Sporting find themselves facing an eight point deficit to so-far-perfect Benfica - already a difficult margin to try and overcome, for the rest of their campaign.

However, a massive result at Eintracht Frankfurt will be a significant boost to their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds of the Champions League. A positive result tomorrow night would represent another big step towards that goal.

Team News

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Daniel Braganca, Luis Neto, Jovanne Cabral and Jermiah St. Juste were all absent from Sporting's training session, on Monday.

The latter of the four will be the host's biggest miss. The Dutch centre-back started the game in Germany last week, but was forced off through injury in the 52nd minute.

Neto jeopardised for St. Juste in Sporting's most recent league game, against Portimonense. However, he suffered the same fate as his counterpart and also sustained a knee injury early in the second half and had to be substituted. Matheus Reis has already had to fill-in at centre-back a few times this season and it is likely that he will have to do so, again.

Former Tottenham youngster, Marcus Edwards, is expected to start. Edwards joined the academy at the age of eight and remained in North London until his move to Vitoria Guimaraes, in 2019. Within the space of three second-half minutes, Edwards scored Sporting's opener and assisted Francisco Trinacao's goal in Frankfurt.

Photo Visionhaus/Getty Images

Eric Dier returns to Lisbon, to face his former club - he spent 11 years at Sporting, between 2003-2014. Dier joined Tottenham, where he has remained since, directly from tomorrow's opponents.

He will be expected to start in a team, which may remain unchanged from their most recent fixture. Due to the postponement of the past weekend's Premier League games, Tottenham's squad should be well-rested from their game last Wednesday, against Marseille.

Lucas Moura will remain sidelined with injury. Otherwise, a full-strength Tottenham squad is expected to be available in Lisbon.

Predicted Lineups

Adan; Inacio, Coates, Reis; Porro, Morita, Ugarte, Santos; Trincao, Goncalves, Edwards.

Tottenham

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson; Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Richarlison, Son, Kane.

Key Players

Sporting: Pedro Goncalves

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

In last season's edition of the Champions League, Goncalves scored four goals in his five appearances, all of which came at Estádio José Alvalade. Domestically, he achieved 17 total goal contributions, from his 25 starts.

This season, he has continued his good form, as is suggested by his output of four goals and three assists from Sporting's six league games.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder is considered to be Sporting's best player and the one who is most ready for a move to one of Europe's top leagues.

Tottenham: Richarlison

Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

It was a major struggle for Tottenham to break down even a ten-man Marseille last week - Richarlison's header was their first shot on target of the night.

With Heung-min Son's stuttering start to this season, the acquisition of Richarlison from Everton this summer is proving to be an important bit of business from Tottenham.

The added presence of Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski has limited the Brazilian's time on the pitch in the early stages of this season. However, with his impact off the bench in Premier League games and, especially, his heroics last Wednesday, Richarlison may be in the process of establishing a spot in Tottenham's strongest 11 for himself.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Sporting will host the game at their home - Estádio José Alvalade, in Lisbon.

What time is kick-off?

This is one of the two early games from Tuesday's Champions League action. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 17:45 BST.

How can I watch?

The game is scheduled to be broadcasted in the U.K. on BT Sport 3.