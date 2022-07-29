Sporting CP vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Match Preview

Wolves begin their Algarve double-header by facing Sporting CP, runners up in the 2021/22 Primera Liga. The match will be the Portuguese side's final preparation before a trip to Braga next weekend.

With just one week to go until the start of the new season, both sides will be looking for a good performance and forwards momentum.

Team News

Wolves

With the disappointing news of injury to Raul Jimenez, Wolves will be hoping to see the return of Hee-Chan Hwang in Portugal. The South Korean forward missed both games in Alicante, but resumed training this week after a hip injury.

Jose Sa will also be hoping to make his first pre-season appearance after overcoming an injury sustained on the final day at Anfield. Fellow goalkeeper Matija Sarkic is expected to re-join full training in the coming days.

Nelson Semedo will provide Wolves will added depth at full-back, although club doctors do not expect him to feature until after the tour of Portugal. Adama Traore is also said to be progressing well with a hamstring injury, but it is unclear as to whether he will play this weekend.

With the lack of a fully fit back up striker, Daniel Podence may fill the void in attack, with Leander Dendoncker forming a three-man midfield.

Sporting CP

After a penalty shoot-out defeat to Sevilla in the Troféu Cinco Violinos, Manuel Ugarte sat out training with lower back pain, although no serious injury is suspected.

Pedro Goncalves and Francisco Trincao have experienced playing in old gold, but are both in contention to start for Sporting on Saturday. Former Wolves full-back Ruben Vinagre has departed on loan, heading to Everton.

Matheus Nunes is looking likely to remain in Lisbon for the 2022/23 campaign, showing little interest in joining Bruno Lage's squad this summer.

Predicted Line-ups

Wolves

Sa; Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Ait Nouri; Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker; Gibbs-White, Podence, Neto (4-3-3)

Sporting CP

Adan; St Juste, Coates, Inacio; Porro, Nunes, Morita, Santos; Goncalves, Edwards, Paulinho (3-4-3)

Ones to Watch

Wolves

Pedro Neto will look to step up in the absence of Jimenez, taking on the responsibility of being Wolves' key figure in attack. The 22-year-old scored twice in Alicante and will be hoping to keep his good form going against familiar opposition.

Sporting Lisbon

Pedro Goncalves left Wolves in the summer of 2019, with the 24-year-old becoming one of Europe's most wanted young talents. Scoring 31 league goals in the past two seasons, Goncalves provides a bright spark in attack, with the ability to play on either wing as well as in midfield.

Where to watch on TV

The match will kick-off at 6:45pm (BST) on Saturday. English fans can watch the game by paying £4.99 for a match pass via WolvesTV or Facebook.