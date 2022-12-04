England 3-0 Senegal: Post-match player ratings

AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 04: Harry Kane (R) of England. is tackled by Youssouf Sabaly (L) of Senegal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

England have reached the World Cup quarter-final, after picking up a 3-0 victory against Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium.

The Three Lions took the lead after 38 minutes, after Jude Bellingham set-up Jordan Henderson to slot the ball into the empty net.

In the final seconds of the first-half, England doubled their lead after Phil Foden's pass found Harry Kane who smashed an effort past Chelsea's Edouard Mendy from the edge of the penalty area.

England added a third just before the hour-mark, when Foden's cross was turned in by Bukayo Saka.

Senegal had chances of their own, twice being denied by Jordan Pickford, as well as blazing one over the bar from close-range, as the African nation crashed out of the tournament.

Following the final whistle, how well did each player score for either side?

England

Jordan Pickford - 8

The England goalkeeper, made a couple of saves and his overall distribution was excellent throughout the game. He was the reason they did not fall behind early on.

Kyle Walker - 6.5

One of his more quieter games, and struggled to get the better of his opponent at times.

John Stones - 7

Stones completed the most passes in the match (85), and was not called into question too much.

Harry Maguire - 7

The Manchester United defender struggled to get going early on, making a couple of mistakes but grew into the game as the match progressed.

Luke Shaw - 7.5

Solid performance from one of England's more reliable players. Constantly looked to get his side on the front foot.

Jordan Henderson - 8

Given the stick he has received from fans, he delivered when it mattered scoring a huge goal, whilst completing 39 of his 44 passes throughout the tie.

Declan Rice - 7

Similarly to Walker, it was one of Rice's more quieter games. He got himself into a couple of good positions but it was not to be.

Jude Bellingham - 8.5

It is fair to say the 19-year-old was simply unplayable at times, and also managed to pick up an assist for the opening goal.

Bukayo Saka - 7.5

Had a quiet game in truth, but added his third goal of the tournament in the second half, before being substituted.

Harry Kane - 8

A much better performance from the England captain, grabbing his first tournament goal, and was constantly working hard throughout.

Phil Foden - 8.5

Foden was the best player on the pitch, and grabbed two assists in the process. Would have been higher if he wasn't substituted after 65 minutes.

Substitutions

Jack Grealish - 6

It is hard coming on at a time when the game is over, but Grealish gave away three fouls, and struggled to have a better impact.

Marcus Rashford - 6.5

A better performance from the substitute, who tried to make things happen, but the game was over by the time he came on.

Eric Dier - 6.5

Dier had nothing important of note to do, but defended very well when he was called upon.

Mason Mount - 6.5

The Chelsea midfielder completed all three of his passes, making two strong recoveries but did not do anything of note.

Kalvin Phillips - N/A

Came on in the 82nd minute, and therefore didn't have enough time to get himself in the game.

Senegal

Edouard Mendy - 5

In truth, Mendy struggled to turn his form around in the game. He saved one shot all game, whilst conceding three and his distribution left a lot to be desired.

Youssouf Sabaly - 6.5

Sabaly had a difficult evening against Foden, but he did create a chance and found much more freedom after Grealish came on.

Kalidou Koulibaly - 6

The Chelsea defender had a tough evening against Kane, and picked up a yellow card late on, which reduced his score.

Abdou Diallo - 6

Like Koulibaly, Diallo also struggled to cope with Kane and failed to win any of his attempted tackles throughout.

Ismail Jakobs - 6

The 23-year-old struggled against the pace of Saka for England and was limited to creating just one opportunity throughout the game.

Pathe Ciss - 6

Cisse only played the first half, and managed 75% pass success rate, which was a positive for the 28-year-old.

Nampalys Mendy - 6.5

The Leicester City midfielder was the most accurate passer throughout the match, but struggled to beat Bellingham.

Krepin Diatta - 6

It was a tough game for the 23-year-old, who created one chance, before being substituted at the break.

Iliman Ndiaye - 5.5

Sheffield United's Ndiaye had a difficult match, failing to win any of his attempted tackles and was substituted at the break.

Ismaila Sarr - 7

The winger managed the least amount of touches throughout the game (out of those that played 90 minutes), and forced Pickford into a strong save.

Boulaye Dia - 6.5

The 26-year-old missed a golden opportunity from close-range early on, but did complete 89% of all passes he made.

Substitues

Pape Matar Sarr - 6.5

The Spurs midfielder came on at half time, and constantly looked to create something when going forward, even having four shots in the game.

Pape Gueye - 5.5

Came on at half time but failed to have any sort of impact on the game, when needed.

Ahmadou Bamba Dieng - 6

Also came on at the break, managing just the singular effort and struggled to test The Three Lions’ defence.

Famara Diedhiou - 5.5

The former Bristol City striker came on with 18 minutes to go, and despite trying to be physical, he failed to save Senegal.

Fode Ballo - N/A

Came on in the 84th minute, and therefore had barely any time to have a foothold in the match.

