"England should have won the 2006 world cup": Former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson opens up on England and their chances in Qatar

On October 7th, 2000 the curtain fell on the old Wembley Stadium as England fell to a solitary Dietmar Hammann goal in their first 2002 World Cup qualifier versus Germany.

Over 76,000 squeezed into Wembley as light rain fell, with a Hamann goal after fourteen minutes the only spark on a drab afternoon. In midfield was Gareth Southgate, playing out of position in what proved to be Kevin Keegan's final game in charge of the national side.

Keegan resigned immediately after the game and, unbeknown to him, ushered in the era of Sven Göran Eriksson.

With a squad including the likes of Gary Neville, Tony Adams, David Beckham, Michael Owen and Paul Scholes, Eriksson could have bowed to the pressure. Instead, he thrived.

With a managerial career commencing in 1977 and spanning 32 years, Eriksson managed Benfica, Roma, Fiorentina, Manchester City and Mexico – to name just a few of his 17 clubs.

Eriksson won honours in Sweden, Portugal, Italy and England, including European trophies. But being England manager proved to be Eriksson's biggest test as England's golden generation failed to live up to its potential.

In an exclusive interview with VAVEL, the loveable Swedish manager opens up about his time with England, egos in football and looks ahead to the World Cup in Qatar.

A warning for Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo should be careful about what he wishes for. Eriksson has experience with egos. It is, according to him, par for the course when dealing with big names on even bigger salaries. But no-one should be above the manager and Eriksson suggestsshould be careful about what he wishes for.

"The manager will try to put out the best eleven and make changes during the game in order to win as many games as possible for the club as big as Manchester United. If you don't play well, if United lose too many games, who will get the blame? Ten Hag. "You have to play the best players you think will win the game for you even if it means dropping a big name player like Ronaldo. "We are talking about one of the best players in the world for many, many, years, scoring goals for fun. I think personally, it's very important that you sell Ronaldo because he cannot stay. I don’t think he should stay at Manchester United if he doesn’t play. He's too big of a name and it will always create these discussions."



One to watch for the world cup: Marcus Rashford

Gareth Southgate. Reflecting on the current England squad, Eriksson smiles ruefully, thinking of the riches at the disposal of current manager,