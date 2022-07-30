Liverpool 3-1 Man City: Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Núñez fire Reds to Community Shield

Trent Alexander-Arnold had put the FA Cup holders ahead in the season's traditional curtain raiser as he swept Mohamed Salah's pass home from 25 yards in the 21st minute.

Julián Álvarez, one of City's new arrivals, levelled for the Premier League champions in the 70th – just 12 minutes after coming on – when he poked home a rebound, but Liverpool struck two decisive blows in the closing minutes.

Núñez had been introduced at the same stage as Álvarez and earned a penalty – via a VAR check – after Rúben Dias blocked the Uruguayan's header with his arm.

Salah swept home the spot-kick to secure an 83rd-minute lead and Núñez himself headed home the third in the fourth minute of stoppage time, to the delight of the Liverpool supporters at that end of the ground.

STORY OF THE MATCH

Both the Reds' and Sky Blues' starting lineups were about as strong as possible, given the players available.

Klopp made three changes to the side that began the Champions League final against Real Madrid nine weeks ago. Injuries to Alisson Becker – who should be fit for next week's league opener at Fulham – and Caoimhín Kelleher saw Adrián start in goal, Joël Matip came in for Ibrahima Konaté at centre-back and Roberto Firmino started down the middle of the front three instead of Sadio Mané, following the Senegalese's transfer to Bayern Munich last month.

Guardiola, meanwhile, handed new signing Erling Haaland his first domestic start and fielded Nathan Aké alongside Rúben Dias in central defence, with Aymeric Laporte currently recovering from a knee issue and John Stones not having travelled on their recent tour of the USA.

At a lively King Power Stadium, the contest began with – and largely retained – the kind of vociferous tempo that has become increasingly synonymous with this fixture in recent years.

Within four minutes, Salah weaved into the box and rifled a left-footed effort into the sidenetting and Andy Robertson then headed a well-flighted Alexander-Arnold cross wide in the 14th.

The right-back opened the scoring just seven minutes later, though. Thiago Alcântara's diagonal ball found Salah on the right and the Egyptian's pass allowed Alexander-Arnold to sweep an effort towards the top-left corner which found the net via the left-hand post – and a slight deflection off the head of Aké.

It was an advantage that felt well-earned, given the Reds' positive start, although City began to grow into the match from there.

Kevin De Bruyne burst into the box and shot into the sidenetting in the 25th minute and Haaland twice came close in the space of seconds in the 34th.

First, the Norwegian striker brought a good save out of Adrián with a sidefooted attempt after he was played in by Bernardo Silva and he was then unable to divert a volley goalwards when the Portuguese midfielder swiftly found him again with a cross.

Riyad Mahrez stung the palms of Adrián five minutes later and brought an additionally impressive stop out of the Spaniard seconds after the restart as City continued probing for that leveller.

Núñez looked immediately sharp and could have found the net just five minutes after coming on for Firmino but was denied well by Ederson when Jordan Henderson played him through.

But City's substitutes – Álvarez and Phil Foden – were first to make a telling impact on the scoreboard. Foden volleyed De Bruyne's cross goalwards and was denied well by Adrián but Álvarez reacted sharply to prod the rebound home.

The offside flag then went up, seemingly against Foden, but a VAR check correctly ruled the England international to have been on and the goal was subsequently awarded.

Another VAR check, 12 or so minutes later, went in the Reds' favour, however.

Huge handball appeals followed Dias' blocking of Núñez's goalward header. Replays showed that the ball had indeed struck the Portuguese defender's arm and referee Craig Pawson, after checking the pitchside monitor, pointed to the spot.

Salah stepped up and duly planted an excellent penalty beyond the dive of Ederson and into the bottom-right corner, cueing joy at that end of the ground.

And there was further delirium 11 minutes later when Núñez converted a diving header to all but seal victory after Robertson nodded a Salah cross down for the Uruguayan in the box.

Haaland thumped a rebound against the top of the bar in the seventh minute of stoppage time after Adrián parried another Foden effort, but that proved just about the last of the action.

A day, in all likelihood, of particular satisfaction for Klopp and co but this felt a match that offered several points of encouragement for all involved. The level, once more, felt like it boded well for the season to come.

Super subs

The impact off the bench of the likes of Núñez, Álvarez and Foden proved both swift and telling within the game. As additional space opened up in the second half, it felt like that triumvirate, in particular, were able to take advantage and impose themselves.

Could this be a sign of things to come? Five substitutes will be allowed in Premier League matches from the start of 2022/23, meaning there is likely to be all the more scope for the direction of matches to be considerably changed by those that managers introduce from the bench.

It will likely continue to be a significant point of debate but, given this evening's evidence, the impact of the new rule could be an exciting one.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: MOHAMED SALAH

A little over four weeks after signing his new contract, Salah put in another relentless display full of speed, skill and intricacy, which saw him involved in all three goals.

As well as offering that consistent, familiar, threat in behind, the Egyptian used possession cleverly and creatively on several occasions –something most clearly evidenced by the perfectly flighted stoppage-time cross which allowed Robertson to tee-up Núñez.

It feels like the 30-year-old's game is becoming more rounded by the year. The signs for 2022/23 are already promising, for him and several others.