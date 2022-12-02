Serbia 2-3 Switzerland: Nati through to knockout stages after five-goal thriller

Switzerland secured their place in the Round of 16 after a 3-2 victory over Serbia to conclude group-stage play at Stadium 974.

Knowing a draw would be good enough to see them advance, the Nati took the lead after 20 minutes through Xherdan Shaqiri.

Goals from Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic and his strike partner Dusan Vlahovic put the Eagles in front 2-1 and they had moved into second in the group at this point.

The match continued at its lively pace and Breel Embolo equalizing from close range on the stroke of halftime for his second goal of the tournament.

Serbia knew victory was needed, but it was Switzerland who struck next, Embolo calmly flicking to Remo Freuler, who half-volleyed past Vanja Milinkovic-Savic to make it 3-2.

Both sides had opportunities, but Murat Yakin's men hung on to set up a last 16 clash with Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal on Tuesday.

Story of the match

Switzerland were without starting goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who missed out through illness, replaced by Gregor Kobel. Shaqiri was drafted back into the starting line-up.

Mitrovic and Vlahovic were starting together for the first time in the tournament with Vlahovic back at full fitness.

The Nati set the tone for what would be one of the most exciting games of the entire tournament by becoming the first team in World Cup history to have three shots in the opening minute, Granit Xhaka twice firing at goal and Embolo denied by Milinkovic-Savic.

Serbia survived the early flurry and came close to opening the scoring twice, Nikola Milenkovic heading wide and Andrija Zivkovic cutting inside, only to see his 20-yard strike hit the post.

The Nati proceeded to break the deadlock when Ricardo Rodriguez' center was only half-cleared but Djibril Sow helped it into the path of Shaqiri, whose first-time strike deflected past Milinkovic-Savic.

Playing with the urgency of a team knowing they needed a win to extend their stay in the tournament, the Eagles were soon level as an inch-perfect cross from Dusan Tadic found Mitrovic, whose exceptional glancing header made it 1-1.

Seven minutes later, Serbia capitalized on a turnover in the midfield and a reverse pass by Tadic was touched by Freuler and reached Vlahovic, who was on hand to fire into the bottom corner past Kobel.

A minute from the interval, Silvan Widmer crossed from the right and Embolo arrived on the spot to side-foot home, marking the first time since 1998 that both teams in a World Cup match scored at least two goals before halftime.

Four minutes into the second half, Switzerland put together an excellent passage of play, Embolo, Shaqiri and Ruben Vargas, who flicked on to Freuler, who atoned for his error by blasting in the fifth goal of the evening.

The Eagles nearly fell further behind as Embolo scooped over and at the other end, Tadic could only get off a wild shot.

Sadly, the game turned from an enthralling, end-to-end contest to an ugly one, Serbia backup goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic shown a yellow card, and manager Dragan Stojkovic briefly coming onto the field.

Xhaka was pushed in the chest by Milenkovic as both players were booked. Switzerland managed to hold out, defeating the Eagles for a second consecutive World Cup and progressing to the knockout phases.

Player of the match: Breel Embolo

All eyes were on Mitrovic and Vlahovic, but it was the Monaco forward who put on a brilliant display. He tied the match late in the first half, was a dominant presence up front, displayed excellent hold-up play to get teammates involved and wreaked havoc on the Serbian defense.