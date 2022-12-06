Portugal vs Switzerland: World Cup Round of 16 Preview, 2022

Portugal face Switzerland to conclude the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup.

The A Selecao began their World Cup campaign with an exciting 3-2 victory over Ghana and followed it up with a 2-0 win against Uruguay and despite a 2-1 defeat to South Korea on a stoppage-time goal, still won Group H.

For Switzerland, they began the tournament 1-0 winners over Cameroon before falling to the top-ranked team in the world Brazil by the same score, setting up a winner-take-all showdown against Serbia with Remo Freuler's 49th-minute goal securing victory and passage to the knockout stages.

Portugal is looking to progress beyond this round for the first time since 2006 when they finished fourth while a win for Switzerland would equal their best-ever result, having made the quarterfinals in 1934, 1938 and 1954.

The winner of this match will face the winner of the match between Morocco and Spain, played earlier in the day, in the last eight on Saturday.

Team news

Portugal

The A Selecao began the World Cup with question marks in attack, but the forward line has performed well. Joao Felix and Rafael Leao have both scored, making it an intense battle for a starting spot on the left.

Left-back Nuno Mendes is out injured and will play no further part in the tournament.

Switzerland

Goalkeeper Yann Sommer is a doubt after missing the group stage finale against Serbia with illness. Gregor Kobel started that match and would deputize again if Sommer is unavailable.

Breel Embolo has scored twice in three matches, including the winner against Cameroon to provide plenty of support for Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Likely line-ups

Portugal: Costa; Guerreiro, Pepe, Dias, Cancelo; Neves, Carvalho, Silva; Fernandes; Ronaldo, Félix

Switzerland: Sommer; Rodríguez, Elvedi, Akanji, Widmer; Xhaka, Freuler; Vargas, Sow, Shaqiri; Embolo

Key players

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

One thing is for certain: he's been the center of attention in Qatar, from his contract with Manchester United being terminated prior to the opener against Ghana to claiming a goal against Uruguay that he never touched, the 37-year-old is again always in the headlines.

Ronaldo scored against Ghana and, as always, will be pivotal for the A Selecao to continue their quest to win their first World Cup title.

Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland)

He's been terrific in the tournament and has the versatility to play as an attacking midfielder or winger. He is the conduit between midfield and attack, often playing in an advanced role just behind the forward line.

Shaqiri featured in six of the World Cup qualifying matches, scoring one himself and setting up five more, underlining his importance to Switzerland’s offensive capabilities.

With Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler behind him, Shaqiri knows that he can enjoy a lot of freedom to set off on a run and take on opposing defenses. He can also play out wide on the right.

Match facts

Where is the match being played?

The match will be played at the Lusail Iconic Stadium with this being the first of four knockout matches contested at the venue.

The quarterfinal between the Netherlands and Argentina, a semifinal and the final are also scheduled to take place here.

Portugal played their 2-0 victory over Uruguay in the group stage at the 88,966-seat stadium.

What time is the match?

Kick-off is set for 2pm in the United States, 7pm in the United Kingdom and 10pm in Qatar.

How can I watch the match?

In Portugal, Sport TV will televise the match while SRG SSR is carrying all of the action in Switzerland.

FOX will have the English-language telecast in the United States while Telemundo has the Spanish-language broadcast.

BBC Sport is showing the game in the United Kingdom.