Preview Croatia vs Brazil: World Cup Quarter Final, 2022

The first of the quarter finals takes place between Croatia and Brazil. Croatia were the only group runners-up to make it through the round of 16 as they defeated Japan on penalties.

Zlatko Dalic's side have seemingly gone under the radar at this World Cup so far which could be down to the lack of goals in their games. If you take away their 4-1 rout of Canada, there have only been two goals in their three matches.

Highlighting two aspects of the team, one that they have been extremely strong defensively and two that they are missing an elite striker.

Since Mario Mandzukic and Ivica Olic retired, no one has been able to hold down the starting striker berth. Andrej Kramaric is a consistent performer for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga but lacks the physical attributes to trouble defences and Bruno Petkovic almost has the opposite problem as he is able to offer a presence up top but without a persistent goalscoring threat. Marko Livaja has also been involved at this World Cup but his lacklustre penalty against Japan may put a blackmark next to his name.

As for Brazil, their demolition of South Korea got the excitement flowing for the Selecao. Although the match finished with a score line of 4-1, it could have and should have been more for Neymar and co.

The front four of the aforementioned Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Raphinha and Richarlison is as dangerous as any in international football. Especially with the supporting act of West Ham's Lucas Paqueta.

But Tite's 4-2-3-1 set-up isn't all about attacking flair, the defensive solidity has been shown throughout the tournament. They almost play with five defensive players and five attackers (The ones mentioned previously). Alternatively, to some club side's i.e., Thomas Tuchel's 3-4-3 at Chelsea which resulted in the three centre-backs and two-central midfielders offering a more defensive outlook. While the two wing backs were integral to the attacking output of the team. Tite's Brazil play with two very defensively minded full backs (against South Korea it was Eder Militao and Danilo). Militao, a centre-back by nature and for his club side Real Madrid and Danilo who has been dependable ever since he moved to Juventus from Man City. The 31-year-old played as an inverted left back on Monday but in Turin will tend to play as either a right back or a third centre back when Max Allegri opts for a change of system.

It contrasts to what has become the norm of attacking full backs, Liverpool's pair of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, Joao Cancelo and Alphonso Davies to name a few so it is an interesting tactical ploy from Tite.

Team News

The only Croatians who may miss the quarterfinal are full backs Borna Sosa and Josip Stanisic. The Bundesliga pair have had a virus and a muscular injury respectively with Sosa the more likely of the two to play against Brazil.

Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles have both confirmed that their tournaments are over. With Arsenal fans particularly concerned about the health of their front man. While Alex Sandro missed the last two matches with a hip injury and will be assessed beforehand.

Likely lineups

Croatia - Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Kramaric, Petkovic, Perisic

Brazil - Alisson; Militao, Marquinhos, T.Silva, Danilo; Paqueta, Casemiro; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Jr; Richarlison

Key players

Croatia - Josko Gvardiol

Luka Modric is the superstar in this team and has been for around 15 years now. But the most impressive player for Croatia at this World Cup has been Leipzig's Gvardiol. At only 21, his tough tackling and aggressive defending has earnt him numerous plaudits. Although he is already at a Champions League established club it is likely that his performances will lead to Europe's elite becoming interested with that being said it was rumoured that Chelsea were watching him with a glancing eye last summer.

Brazil - Casemiro

There are probably five or six players that could fall under this bracket for Brazil. From Alisson in goal to the nation's poster boy in Neymar to the future superstar in Vinicius Junior or Brazil's new R9, Richarlison they are spoilt for choice. But it's important to highlight someone who throughout his career has been one of if not the best at what he does.

Casemiro is integral to Tite's outfit. He allows others to perform even though he can offer the odd attacking contribution like he did against Switzerland. At Real Madrid, the trio he was part of alongside Toni Kroos and Modric was widely regarded as the best of its kind since Barcelona's Sergio Busquets, Xavi and Andres Iniesta iteration.

He plays a similar role for Brazil just differently in that it tends to be a duo rather than a trio.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

Croatia vs Brazil is being played at the Education City stadium.

What time is the match kicking off?

The match is kicking off at 3pm GMT.

Where can I watch the match?

The game is available to watch in the UK on BBC 1.