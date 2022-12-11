World Cup: There is still more to come from Southgate’s England

England packed away their Souq Al Wakra Hotel base and headed home from Doha on the 2pm flight to Birmingham on Sunday. With them they took a clouded mind, broken heart and a manager who is unsure whether to remain in post. But there wasn’t any recriminations, anger or calls for root-and-branch reform.

The end of England’s World Cup was bittersweet. They travelled back to the UK knowing that they had gone toe to toe with the world champions, used the right tactics and only came up short because Harry Kane’s nerve betrayed him at the worst possible moment.

Gareth Southgate had seen his team perform admirably and even Didier Deschamps, the France head coach, said that his own side had been on the back foot for much of this quarter final because “England were very good”. Clearly, France had been run close.

This was different to the typical England exit, a world apart from the defeats by Croatia in 2018 and Italy in the Euro 2020 final. In Qatar, Southgate’s team were much closer to the complete outfit and they fell to France because their old foes grabbed all of their key moments whereas England let one of theirs slip.

It was therefore quite understandable why the England dressing room was so quiet on Saturday evening, and why Southgate looked and sounded close to tears when he muttered: “To go again take a lot of energy, you have to make sure you are ready for that.”

Southgate said he is considering his future as England manager (Getty)

Three successive crushing tournament exits naturally take their toll and it is only reasonable after six years that Southgate questions whether he has taken this team as far as possible. In the moment, deep in the bowels of Al Bayt Stadium, it sounded as if Southgate was ready to walk away. The Football Association hope for anything but that, mainly because they have no feasible successor lined up.

Quite telling was Kane, Declan Rice and Harry Maguire all coming out after the quarter final defeat calling for the current manager to stay. These players love Southgate. And it is clear why. Not only has he created an atmosphere around the England camp in which the players can express themselves, but he has also shown that he can guide them astutely through a tournament.

England continue to take steps in right direction

Yes, England failed to reach a second successive World Cup semi final and, in turn, couldn’t match the latter-stage finishes that they had experienced in the two previous major tournaments. But this was a complete an England as has been seen for some time.

The level of the opposition can be questioned right up until the meeting with France in the last-eight, but England were rightly considered one of the best teams in Qatar because of their mentality and quality.

Southgate couldn’t have done much more. In fact, he hardly put a foot wrong during their three weeks in Qatar. Ahead of the tournament there were rightly questions about Southgate’s tactical acumen. Where his teams too conservative? Could he change the course of a match with his substitutions? Both were emphatically answered.

The thrilling start of a 6-2 win over Iran was followed by the more subdued goalless draw with the United States and then gave way to two impressive 3-0 triumphs over Wales and Senegal. Twelve goals scored, only two conceded and three successive clean sheets. Disappointment, therefore, rained down as England didn’t make it past France despite the surging belief that this was their time.

For all of England’s strong performances and how close they pushed France, it must be remembered that there is only one World Cup that comes around every four years. It’s not easy to get even close to the trophy. Just ask Brazil, Portugal and Spain.

In fact, Spain cultivated a whole new way of playing the game only to snatch a 1-0 in extra time and secure an inaugural World Cup in 2010. Few manage to claim the top prize and fate had it that England’s wait must continue. The hope will be that 2026 will be the year for England to claim their second ever Jules Rimet trophy.

Kane missed a crucial penalty in England's quarter-final defeat to France (Getty)

It is fair to say that England are in the best place to end those years of hurt. It may be difficult to conjure such a feeling now, given yet more gut-wrenching disappointment, but it is clear that England are in fine shape. There are few, if any, shortcomings to this group.

Southgate has changed the perception. He stripped away the fear of playing for England but he also lifted an underperforming team. The idea he is a lucky coach who always enjoyed easy draws is the usual England arrogance.

England exceeded expectations in 2018 due to Southgate covering up his side’s weaknesses by switching to three at the back and focusing on set pieces; that their limitations were eventually exposed by wily Croatia was no great surprise,

Of course, the England manager could have reacted quicker to Croatia taking control in extra time, he made mistakes. But at Euro 2020 he took England to their first final in 55 years. Then he was slow to respond to Italy’s fightback and could have been bolder.

England were one of the best performers in Qatar (Getty)

But during this World Cup there was little that England could have done better. Southgate lined up his strongest team in an attacking formation and let them express themselves. He even admitted that he took a backseat, letting his players take the initiative on the pitch and allowing Kane the final word ahead of the quarter final. There was belief this time around and no inferiority complex. They were well-coached and ready for the contest.

Southgate got his team selections right and also the substitutions he deployed were praiseworthy. His loyalty to Harry Maguire was rewarded. Yes, Olivier Giroud got in front of the centre-back for France’s winner but Antoine Griezmann delivered an undefendable cross. Southgate got his midfield right with just the right balance and also set-up with an attack that dovetailed to great effect.

It is therefore logical to conclude that this is the moment for Southgate to push on. Three tournaments down and a better showing each time. Jude Bellingham is 19, Bukayo Saka is 21, Phil Foden is 22. Rice, Mason Mount and Reece James are 23. Jordan Pickford is in the form of his life and Kane will undoubtedly bounce back. Plus, there is plenty of young talent waiting to burst onto the scene.

The cycle is not done. There is still much to aim for even if in this moment it is hard to look beyond a frustrating loss to France. Southgate is the asset the FA cannot afford to do without. The path forward is clear and Southgate is the man to lead England down it.