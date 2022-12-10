France 2-1 England: England fall short against France and exit World Cup

One kick of the football, one chance from 12 yards. Harry Kane had already shown his prowess from the spot when levelling the scores, which had brought him level with Wayne Rooney on 53 goals — the all-time record for his country. But with France now ahead in this thrilling World Cup quarter final, the England captain had to do it again.

Kane was within reach of the outright scoring record and sending England towards at least extra time and even possibly a semi final with Morocco. Yet at the crucial moment, Kane blasted his penalty high over the crossbar. He pulled his shirt over his eyes, not wanting to look. Time wasn’t on England’s side and, soon enough, they were out.

England have a long history of falling short against superior opponents in knockout matches, and this was billed as the biggest game that Gareth Southgate has overseen as manager. Although England failed to reach successive World Cup semi finals, this wasn’t quite in the same bracket as the other near misses against Germany, Argentina and Brazil of yesteryear.

Southgate’s men held their own against the reigning world champions who are aiming to become the first nation since Brazil to win back-to-back World Cups. England were even the better team, especially in the second half, but France were more clinical with Aurelien Tchouameni firing a first-half strike and Olivier Giroud heading home in the second half.

Giroud got in front of Maguire to head France ahead (Getty)

But what has run through England’s World Cup history is the bitter hard-luck stories that transcend the generations. This was not a night when England were embarrassed or shown their place in the world order. Rather they were mightily unlucky that they didn’t get what they deserved.

The FA had pinpointed this tournament as one that England should target, a clock had even by installed at St George's Park ticking down to this moment, and things looked to be clicking with mentality, confidence and ability combining to great effect. Therefore an exit in such a heart-breaking fashion will hurt.

Focus will turn towards what Southgate does next. Will he continue into a fourth tournament campaign? The England manager barely put a foot wrong in Qatar. England had kept three clean sheets, scored 12 goals and looked a team brimming with confidence coming into this high-stakes blockbuster. Yet despite the positives, it still ended in heartbreak.

Story of the game

This was the first meeting in a major tournament knockout match between these two old foes and both managers opted for unchanged sides. That meant England stuck with a back four, albeit Kyle Walker was not given much license to roam given his much-talked-about task of thwarting Kylian Mbappe’s threat.

France were in their usual 4-2-3-1 formation and had Antoine Griezmann, their unsung hero of this tournament so far, making things tick in behind Olivier Giroud. The striker became France’s record goalscorer when he netted against Poland in the previous round and saw a good chance come his way in the early stages at Al Bayt stadium.

Luke Shaw overcommitted on the left flank which allowed Ousmane Dembele to run beyond him and deliver a cross which Giroud headed straight at Jordan Pickford. It was a half-chance but France were starting well.

It became a great start in the 17th minute when Mbappe found himself central, breezing past Declan Rice, and then playing on to Dembele. The winger passed inside to Griezmann who teed up Tchouameni. The Real Madrid midfielder took a touch before drilling a right-footed shot through Jude Bellingham’s legs and into the bottom corner.

Tchouameni gave France a first half lead (Getty)

England found themselves behind for the first time at this World Cup but claimed Dayot Upamecano had started the move with a challenge on Bukayo Saka that should have been a foul. The Brazilian referee, Wilton Sampaio, said no. England stayed calm and their response was strong.

Shaw sent a free-kick from a promising position into the gloves of Lloris, then the France ‘keeper was out to thwart Kane at the near post. Lloris also pushed aside his Tottenham Hotspur teammate’s shot which had deflected off Adrian Rabiot.

England were coming onto France and when Kane got the wrong side of Upamecano and the defender brought him down, they thought a penalty was in order. The 24-year-old centre-back had certainly tangled with Kane with contact initiating outside the penalty area but seemingly carrying on when the white line was crossed. The VAR checked but waved away the appeals.

Decisions may have left England feeling hard done by, but their intent remained. It was an impressive show of character, of belief in their approach, and they deserved the equaliser. Within two minutes of the restart Bellingham fired a half-volley which Lloris tipped over and soon after Jordan Henderson picked up England’s first booking of the tournament for a foul on Mbappe.

France were being pegged back by England and when Saka traipsed across the penalty area on 52 minutes, he drew a foul from Tchouameni who stretched a right leg and brought the Arsenal forward down. Saka had been too quick, and Kane was quickly to the fore. He kept his cool to smash the penalty past Lloris and equal Rooney’s scoring record.

Kane scored one penalty and missed another late on (Getty)

It was set up for a classic now but England were almost undone right from the kick-off with Rabiot’s quick-fire shot drawing a save from Pickford. Southgate frantically pointed at this temples, telling his players to remain focused but also continue to threaten.

Maguire’s header from a Henderson free-kick shaved the outside of Lloris’s post before Theo Hernandezjust managed to get to Shaw’s inviting cross ahead of Saka. It looked as if England were the more likely to sore but France were far from done themselves.

A floated cross was headed back across goal by Griezmann and Giroud brought a save from Pickford with an instep volley. The subsequent corner was half cleared but France worked it back out to the left where Griezmann swung in a cross, Giroud got in front of Maguire to head home and put France ahead again.

In response, Southgate sent on Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount, and it was Mount who was shoulder-barged by Hernandez in the area, giving England a lifeline. After the Brazilian referee had inspected the replay and awarded the penalty, Kane fired the spot-kick over the crossbar. There was only misery for him and England.