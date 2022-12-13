Argentina 3-0 Croatia: Alvarez shines as Argentina advance to World Cup final

Argentina's 3-0 victory over Croatia in Lusail means Albicelestes will compete in their sixth World Cup final.

Quickfire first half goals from Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez meant that the two-time winners carried a two goal lead into the break.

Croatia looked slightly more threatening in the second half, but Alvarez's second goal 20 minutes from time wrapped up the victory for Argentina.

Lionel Scaloni's will now face the winners of France's clash with Morocco on Sunday, while Croatia will face the losers in the third-place play-off match.

Story of the match

Argentina made two changes to the side that beat the Netherlands on penalties.

Marcos Acuna started at wing back on Friday but picked up his second yellow card of the tournament, ruling him out of the semi-final. Gonzalo Montiel was also suspended while Alejandro Gomez remained injured.

Lisandro Martinez dropped to the bench as coach Scaloni reverted to a back four. Leandro Paredes was recalled into the midfield four, starting his first game since the 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.

As Argentina tinkered, Croatia remained unchanged.

There were pre-match concerns over the ageing Croatia side, having gone the distance in both of their knockout games so far.

Real Madrid's Luka Modric captained his side. The 37-year-old had only missed 25 minutes of football in Croatia's opening five games.

Embed from Getty Images

The match started as most expected, lacking on chances.

Both sides were happy to keep possession for long spells. Argentina looked to be more positive with the ball, often over playing and being forced into mistakes by the Croatian low block.

The European side looked to play a much slower game, keeping the ball in their own defensive third and looking to drag Argentina out of shape.

After a lacklustre opening half an hour, the game sparked into life.

Enzo Fernandez's chipped ball over the Croatian defence found the run of Alvarez. The striker went through on goal before being wiped out by goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

Referee Daniele Orsato played the advantage but showed no hesitation in awarding the spot kick once possession was lost. Croatian defenders argued but Orsato showed no intention of changing his mind, booking Livakovic in the process.

The world held its breath. Who else but Messi? Argentina's hero stood over the ball looking as calm as ever.

The number 10 stepped up and riffled the ball into the top right corner with an effort both too powerful and too accurate for the diving Livakovic.

Embed from Getty Images

Croatia looked to respond on the front foot, attempting to pin their South American opponents into their own half.

A Modric corner was cleared by Argentina, falling to Messi. His outstretched right boot flicked the ball into the path of Alvarez who drove at a stretched Croatian defence.

Nahuel Molina's run distracted Borna Sosa, allowing Alvarez to cut inside. As he approached the penalty area, the ball took two deflections off the legs of flailing defenders, but he remained composed and fired the ball past Livakovic, doubling his sides lead at the break.

Croatia made three changes early in the second half, including the introduction of target man forward Bruno Petkovic.

Scaloni made changes of his own, changing to a back five as he called upon Manchester United's Martinez.

While Croatia threatened with long balls towards Petkovic, they failed to create any significant chances.

Their best opportunity came as Emiliano Martinez failed to clear a cross, but the ball was cleared away from the penalty area before a Croatian man could react.

The South American side looked to slow the pace of the game down in midfield, keeping the ball away from the dangerous duo of Modric and Mateo Kovacic.

As he so often does, Messi injected a spark into his sides attack. The Paris Saint-Germain player twisted and turned to beat Josko Gvardiol, reaching the byline and laying the ball off for Alvarez to score his second.

It was a goal that sums up Argentina's World Cup campaign. Once again, they looked to their captain in the game's tough moments, becoming somewhat expectant that he will conjure a chance from nothing.

Embed from Getty Images

With 10 minutes to go, Modric was withdrawn from the field. Although the midfielder could not make the difference tonight, it was a moment every football fan could savour, appreciating the departure of one of this generation's most luxurious players from the biggest stage.

Croatia's biggest chance fell to Dejan Lovren in the dying moments. Ivan Perisic's flicked header fell to the diving centre half at the back post, but the ball evaded his outstretched leg and ran out for a goal kick.

Lovren's chance was the last real opportunity of the match, with Orsato's whistle confirming Argentina's place in the final.

Player of the match

Lionel Messi was his spectacular self once again tonight, but Julian Alvarez stole the show.

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester City's youngster has struggled for game time this season, playing second fiddle to Erling Haaland. You get the impression that tonight's performance could be a career changing one.

The speed and direction of his run leading up to his first goal was reminiscent of a younger Messi, while the positional awareness for his second was similar to that of Sergio Aguero.

If Argentina are to win their third World Cup title, they will need to depend upon the connection between Messi and Alvarez.