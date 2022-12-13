The Morocco players that France has not prepared for

Morocco players Youssef En-Nesyri, Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd and Hakim Ziyech celebrate before a goal is disallowed by VAR during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Belgium and Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

If this World Cup has shown anything, expect the unexpected.

Morocco, a North African kingdom with a population of 38 million, has been on an unpredictable trajectory throughout the tournament. An already historic campaign, the Atlas Lions will hope to go one step further in their journey, and become the first African team to reach a World Cup final. However, should France knock them out, Morocco would still have achieved the highest finish ever from a team in the continent; overtaking the achievements of Ghana in 2010, who were a missed penalty away from progressing to the semi-finals.

Although Morocco has boasted talented players throughout the years, only one or two players have been of standout quality. This year, however, talent bleeds through the veins of this team. These players are contracted to some of the best clubs in the world, playing for the best trophies in domestic football. No doubt after the tournament, those who are yet to break into those leagues will be snapped up by clubs in the January transfer window.

Achraf Hakimi, Hakim Ziyech, and Youssef En-Nesyri are all names that European fans will recognise. Playing for Paris St Germain, Chelsea and Sevilla respectively, they tend to be the names thought of with the mention of the Moroccan football team. But, this World Cup campaign has shone a bright light on the lesser-known players in this squad.

The French are likely to have devised plans that will minimise the utility of the three aforementioned players, but who are the Moroccan underdogs that could cause France problems?

Azzedine Ounahi, CM

22-year-old Azzedine Ounahi has had a year to remember. 18 months ago, he was playing football in the third tier of French football, for US Avranches.

After a successful spell in Normandy, Ounahi was presented with an opportunity at Ligue 1 side SCO Angers, who spotted his potential. He did not have to wait long for his debut, and very quickly became a key player in western France. Onuahi's first Morocco call-up was for the 2021 African Cup of Nations, by former manager Vahid Halilhodzic. A shock for most at the time, the Casablanca-born midfielder has proven many doubters wrong - no more so than during the Qatar World Cup this year.

Described as an "agile midfielder" by FIFA, Ounahi has exceptional abilities when travelling with the ball. Not just technically gifted, the youngster has also been highly praised for his tactical awareness. The defensive pressure he puts on opponents makes him a challenging midfielder to play against, despite his slender build. Onuahi has racked up some pretty impressive statistics throughout the World Cup, which not only indicate his talent but also make him a desirable transfer option this January; Barcelona looks like his likely destination in the new year.

In five matches, Ounahi has completed the most sprints in the Morrocan team (303) - a surprising statistic considering Hakimi's well-known sprint ability. These sprints have come in both attacking and defensive forms, providing support for his country at both ends of the pitch. Ounahi also has provided the most offers to receive the ball (307), as well as the most defensive pressures applied (321).

Sofiane Boufal, LW

Paris-born Sofiane Boufal will face the nation of his birth on Wednesday and will, no doubt, want to continue his fantastic run of form.

A name that may be recognisable to fans of the English Premier League, Boufal spent three seasons in Hampshire, with Southampton. His stint with the Saints was far from formidable - racking up three goals and four assists in 70 Premier League appearances. However, after moving back to his boyhood club, SCO Angers, in 2020 on a free transfer, Boufal's statistics have improved - warranting his call-up to the World Cup squad. In 54 appearances over the last two and a half seasons, the left-winger has scored 12 goals and assisted eight.

Boufal is described as a naturally talented attacker, that can create opportunities and spark flair in a game. His technical ability is terrifying for defenders and has the pace to beat his man. However, his decision-making can let him down, and the final ball is occasionally narrowly inaccurate. Regardless, Boufal is a player that can cause great issues when on the attack.

Despite not yet scoring or assisting in Qatar, Boufal has started every game so far for his country. His attacking drive and movement make him one of the first names on Walid Regragui's teamsheet. The Moroccan fans have come in their thousands throughout this tournament, making every game seem like a home match. When Boufal gets on the ball and drives forward, the stadium erupts. The fans believe he can make plays that get the team goals, and he will be a major threat to the French left-back.

Yahia Attiat-Allah, LB

Yahia Attiat-Allah has been a silent assassin in Qatar this year. Born in the Moroccan city of Safi, Attiat-Allah has spent most of his career playing football in his home country. He played for his local side, OC Safi, for six seasons, where he made 112 appearances. Despite being a left-back, he scored 11 goals and assisted 13 - demonstrating his attacking ability.

In August 2019, he moved to the Greek side Volos NPS, but only made eight appearances, and scored one goal for the Super League 1 team. Attiat-Allah returned to Morocco in January 2020 and has been at Wydad Casablanca since. Here, the 27-year-old has seen the most success; boasting a CAF Champions League trophy and two Moroccan Championships.

A fresh face to the Atlas Lions, Attiat-Allah received his first call-up in March 2022. His former club boss, Walid Regragui, took over the Morocco national team in August 2022 and made Attiat-Allah an integral part of a very talented squad. So far in this tournament, the left-back has played four games, and silenced world-class players such as Ferran Torres, Luka Modric, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Undoubtedly, Attiat-Allah will be a popular man come to the January transfer window. He has shown on the world's stage that he is capable of containing some of the world's best players, and has clearly learnt a lot from fellow full-back, Achraf Hakimi. Currently sitting with a £ 1.5 million market value, the Moroccan may soon be a well-known name.